Guess How Much Ananya's Lehenga Costs?

Ananya Panday just made a recent wedding look like her own fashion week.

At her best friend Deeya Shroff's wedding in Udaipur, the Call Me Bae actor made a gorgeous bridesmaid.

Here's a look at her outfits. Do vote for your favourites!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday's cheetah prints look cute...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

And then, even cuter!

Like Ananya's look? Vote!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya wears a teal organza lehenga set from the shelves of Bhumika Sharma for one of the ceremonies. It is priced at Rs 110,000!

Like Ananya's look? Vote!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya twirls in a Punit Balana corset lehenga set.

Like Ananya's look? Vote!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya's embroidered gown goes viral, but for a unique reason...

Like Ananya's look? Vote!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor's beau Shikhar Pahariya chooses a similar look for the same wedding too!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya wears a Masaba kurta for the haldi ceremony.

Like Ananya's look? Vote!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

For the mehendi ceremony, Ananya looks stunning in a Mayyur Girotra lehenga, featuring rich embroidery and mirror work.

Like Ananya's look? Vote!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff