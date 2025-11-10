Guess How Much Ananya's Lehenga Costs?

Ananya Panday just made a recent wedding look like her own fashion week.
At her best friend Deeya Shroff's wedding in Udaipur, the Call Me Bae actor made a gorgeous bridesmaid.
Here's a look at her outfits. Do vote for your favourites!
Ananya Panday's cheetah prints look cute...
And then, even cuter!
Ananya wears a teal organza lehenga set from the shelves of Bhumika Sharma for one of the ceremonies. It is priced at Rs 110,000!
Ananya twirls in a Punit Balana corset lehenga set.
Ananya's embroidered gown goes viral, but for a unique reason...
Janhvi Kapoor's beau Shikhar Pahariya chooses a similar look for the same wedding too!
Ananya wears a Masaba kurta for the haldi ceremony.
For the mehendi ceremony, Ananya looks stunning in a Mayyur Girotra lehenga, featuring rich embroidery and mirror work.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff