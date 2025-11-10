HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Guess How Much Ananya's Lehenga Costs?

Guess How Much Ananya's Lehenga Costs?

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 10, 2025 13:30 IST

x

Ananya Panday just made a recent wedding look like her own fashion week.

At her best friend Deeya Shroff's wedding in Udaipur, the Call Me Bae actor made a gorgeous bridesmaid.

Here's a look at her outfits. Do vote for your favourites!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday's cheetah prints look cute...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

And then, even cuter!

Like Ananya's look? Vote!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya wears a teal organza lehenga set from the shelves of Bhumika Sharma for one of the ceremonies. It is priced at Rs 110,000!

Like Ananya's look? Vote!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya twirls in a Punit Balana corset lehenga set.

Like Ananya's look? Vote!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya's embroidered gown goes viral, but for a unique reason...

Like Ananya's look? Vote!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor's beau Shikhar Pahariya chooses a similar look for the same wedding too!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya wears a Masaba kurta for the haldi ceremony.

Like Ananya's look? Vote!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

For the mehendi ceremony, Ananya looks stunning in a Mayyur Girotra lehenga, featuring rich embroidery and mirror work.

Like Ananya's look? Vote!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Like Ananya's Wedding Look? VOTE!
Like Ananya's Wedding Look? VOTE!
Ananya Could Have Been Farah's Daughter!
Ananya Could Have Been Farah's Daughter!
Palak, Sara, Sunny Serve Stunning Bikini Looks
Palak, Sara, Sunny Serve Stunning Bikini Looks
10 Ways To Wear Trending Animal Prints
10 Ways To Wear Trending Animal Prints
At Ananya Panday's Birthday Bash
At Ananya Panday's Birthday Bash

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Countries Driving The Electric Cars Revolution

webstory image 2

Recipe: Hitesh's Dill Mutton Liver

webstory image 3

Asus Unleashes ROG Xbox Ally Consoles In India

VIDEOS

Shocking Massive terror plot busted in Delhi-NCR Joint forces seize huge cache of war-like weapons6:19

Shocking Massive terror plot busted in Delhi-NCR Joint...

Women are not safe BJP leader expressed concern over alleged rape of 4 yr old girl in Kolkata1:31

Women are not safe BJP leader expressed concern over...

K taka HM G Parameshwara vows strict action over alleged VIP treatment for prisoners1:18

K taka HM G Parameshwara vows strict action over alleged...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO