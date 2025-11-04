10 Ways To Wear Trending Animal Prints

Animal prints have always been in fashion. They are bold, beautiful and make you stand out.

This winter, don't be shy to embrace this trend.

Namrata Thakker shows you how to rock it like a true diva.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia's corset style animal print outfit with a bit of bling is a whole vibe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tabu/Instagram

Birthday girl Tabu is the epitome of poise and grace in her leopard print drape with a matching blouse.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala's bold and beautiful jungle print sari is a hatke take on the trend.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Dishing out fashion goals while chilling in London, Ananya Panday makes a strong case for a zebra-printed long jacket.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Entourage Talents/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan stays true to her begum tag, wearing a Sabyasachi leopard print sari teamed with a sexy blouse, a matching cape and stunning gemstone jewellery for that extra drama.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra makes a statement with her Indo-fusion look, opting for a metallic black ensemble with a shiny animal print.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Only Nora Fatehi can wear a leopard print track suit with so much of sass.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram

Kusha Kapila owns the trend like a true diva as she matches her nails with her neon green leopard print sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor goes the minimalistic way and keeps it subtle yet fashionable in a body-hugging dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

If you're heading for a beach vacay, make a splash by wearing a two-piece animal print bikini like Disha Patani.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff