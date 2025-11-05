Like Ananya's Wedding Look? VOTE!

Ananya Panday gives us major style goals at cousin Deeya Shroff's mehendi ceremony.
And just to make sure we don't miss the details, she gives us a proper look from all angles!
Ananya shares a gorgeous page from Mayyur Girotra's couture.
Ananya had worn a 21-year-old Rohit Bal outfit (from her mum's collection) for Deeya's engagement in November 2024.
Ananya celebrated her birthday last month, and like she says, 'I'm An Everything Girl!'
She has a release coming up this December, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.
Like Ananya's look? VOTE!
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff