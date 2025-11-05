Like Ananya's Wedding Look? VOTE!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday gives us major style goals at cousin Deeya Shroff's mehendi ceremony.

And just to make sure we don't miss the details, she gives us a proper look from all angles!

Ananya shares a gorgeous page from Mayyur Girotra's couture.

Ananya had worn a 21-year-old Rohit Bal outfit (from her mum's collection) for Deeya's engagement in November 2024.

Ananya celebrated her birthday last month, and like she says, 'I'm An Everything Girl!'

She has a release coming up this December, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff