Palak, Sara, Sunny Serve Stunning Bikini Looks

Palak, Sara, Sunny Serve Stunning Bikini Looks

By NAMRATA THAKKER
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
November 06, 2025 12:16 IST

Whether it is summer or winter, bikinis are a holiday staple for Bollywood's celebs and they know just how to rock them.

Namrata Thakker gives us a few examples.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan glams up in a colourful two-piece bikini while holidaying in Saudi Arabia.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram

Palak Tiwari adds a dash of bling to her white and yellow bikini look.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tiwari/Instagram

Her mum Shweta Tiwari also slays in her white bikini avatar as she celebrates her 45th birthday in style.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Seems like neon is trending again, and Sunny Leone flaunts her two-piece with sass.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Dholakia/Instagram

It's hard to believe that Urvashi Dholakia is 46 when she looks this stunning in her colourful swimwear paired with chic sunglasses.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anusha Dandekar/Instagram

Anusha Dandekar's sunlit selfie in a shiny green bikini top is giving us major beach holiday vibes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anveet Kaur/Instagram

Anveet Kaur makes a splash in a white one-piece as she chills on the beach.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra gets a thumbs up for her fun and flirty bikini look, perfect for a Sunday pool party.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonarika Bhadoria/Instagram

Television hottie Sonarika Bhadoria dishes out ultimate bikini goals on her baby-moon.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur enjoys her floating breakfast in a black and white two-piece.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
