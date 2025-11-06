Palak, Sara, Sunny Serve Stunning Bikini Looks

Whether it is summer or winter, bikinis are a holiday staple for Bollywood's celebs and they know just how to rock them.
Namrata Thakker gives us a few examples.
Sara Ali Khan glams up in a colourful two-piece bikini while holidaying in Saudi Arabia.
Palak Tiwari adds a dash of bling to her white and yellow bikini look.
Her mum Shweta Tiwari also slays in her white bikini avatar as she celebrates her 45th birthday in style.
Seems like neon is trending again, and Sunny Leone flaunts her two-piece with sass.
It's hard to believe that Urvashi Dholakia is 46 when she looks this stunning in her colourful swimwear paired with chic sunglasses.
Anusha Dandekar's sunlit selfie in a shiny green bikini top is giving us major beach holiday vibes.
Anveet Kaur makes a splash in a white one-piece as she chills on the beach.
Aahana Kumra gets a thumbs up for her fun and flirty bikini look, perfect for a Sunday pool party.
Television hottie Sonarika Bhadoria dishes out ultimate bikini goals on her baby-moon.
Amyra Dastur enjoys her floating breakfast in a black and white two-piece.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff