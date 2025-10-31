Inside Ananya Panday's Birthday Bash

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday offered a glimpse from her birthday celebrations, featuring heartwarming moments with her family and friends.

Ananya's birthday special post started off with a cute picture of her with a beautiful cake featuring a bow design. The actor could be seen holding up the cake as she poses for the camera.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya, who turned a year older on Thursday, took to Instagram to share pictures from the intimate celebrations.

Her birthday party seemed to have a theme of white and black, going by the photographs she shared.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

"Birthday behavior. blessed with the best. thank you for all the love and wishes," she wrote.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

She also posed with her mother, Bhavana Pandey

Bhavana wrote a touching note along with the photos that read, "Happy Birthday my Baby Girl !!!! Love you the mostest!!!!! You make us so proud every single day!!!! Shine on !!!! Stay Healthy! Stay Happy !!!!"

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Among those who were present at her birthday party was her friend Suhana Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

And Shanaya Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Her cousin brother, Ahaan Panday, also joined the celebrations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

With the assistant director of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Hitaali Dharamshi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

With director and writer of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Arjun Varain Singh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

With her bestie Orry.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff