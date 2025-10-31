Inside Ananya Panday's Birthday Bash

Ananya Panday offered a glimpse from her birthday celebrations, featuring heartwarming moments with her family and friends.
Ananya's birthday special post started off with a cute picture of her with a beautiful cake featuring a bow design. The actor could be seen holding up the cake as she poses for the camera.
Ananya, who turned a year older on Thursday, took to Instagram to share pictures from the intimate celebrations.
Her birthday party seemed to have a theme of white and black, going by the photographs she shared.
"Birthday behavior. blessed with the best. thank you for all the love and wishes," she wrote.
She also posed with her mother, Bhavana Pandey
Bhavana wrote a touching note along with the photos that read, "Happy Birthday my Baby Girl !!!! Love you the mostest!!!!! You make us so proud every single day!!!! Shine on !!!! Stay Healthy! Stay Happy !!!!"
Among those who were present at her birthday party was her friend Suhana Khan.
And Shanaya Kapoor.
Her cousin brother, Ahaan Panday, also joined the celebrations.
With the assistant director of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Hitaali Dharamshi.
With director and writer of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Arjun Varain Singh.
With her bestie Orry.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff