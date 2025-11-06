Ananya Could Have Been Farah Khan's Daughter!

Farah Khan and Ananya Panday are poles apart and that's exactly what made the latest episode of Too Much With Kajol And Twinkle so interesting. From funny anecdotes to candid confessions, the duo spilled it all out.

Namrata Thakker gives you the highlights.

Crush on Chunky

Farah had a huge crush on Chunky Panday back in the day. Ananya revealed that even Malaika Arora and Twinkle Khanna did.

Farah jokingly said, 'Ananya could have been my daughter because I had a huge crush on Chunky! He was a sex symbol. But unfortunately, he married Bhavana.'

Farah's encounter with a sleazy director

While discussing encountering bizarre situations, Farah said a director once came into her room to discuss a song and sat on her bed while she was sleeping. Farah being a badass literally kicked the director out of her bed and room.

When Farah Made Ananya Cry

'I shot one song with her for Pati Patni Aur Woh where I made her cry. I had Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya doing Aakhiyon Se Goli Maare. By the end of it, they were dancing so I called them and said that both of you need IV drips. So one was in Nanavati and other was in Lilavati,' revealed Farah.

Ananya recalled how she was confident going on set as she thought Farah would be nice to her but instead, she ended up in tears.

Farah cheekily added, 'But whichever heroine I make her cry ends up becoming a star.'

Ananya in Tees Maar Khan 2

Farah defends her directorial Tees Maar Khan and says, 'It made Rs 65 crore (Rs 650 million) 15 years ago. It's a Gen Z cult film. Whenever people ask me which movie I should make a sequel to, they always say Tees Maar Khan.'

Twinkle chimed in, 'A lil birdie told me there are some talks about Tees Maar Khan Part 2.' (Her hubby Akshay Kumar starred in the film, remember?)

Ananya jumped in and asked, 'Can I be in it?' to which Farah jokingly said, 'Yes, you can be in it. You can be Katrina's younger sister.'

When Ananya slipped

Sharing a funny incident, Ananya tells Kajol and Twinkle that Farah once slipped in her house, thanks to her dog.

'Farah was talking on the phone, having a frantic conversation. That time my dog was really unwell. He was a little blind and kept peeing at random spots. She was having this frantic conversation and suddenly slipped on the pee and went flying! We have it on our CCTV camera.'

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff