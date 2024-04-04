Guess Fatima's Mood?

Nushrratt turns badass... Esha is summer-ready...welcome to Prateik's world...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Fatima Sana Shaikh explains her mood: 'Gussa lag rahi hun, Par hun nahi.. shayad hun.. pata nahi.. confused definitely hun. Thanks. Bie.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha has a question: 'Mirror Mirror on the Wall.. who is the badass of them all.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riya Sen/Instagram

'The bohemian jacket by @kumarimeg, with its peacock-inspired colors, effortlessly combines boldness with sophistication. Its vibrant mix of greens, blues, and purples create a visually stunning and exotic look. The bohemian touch adds a free-spirited and whimsical vibe, making this jacket truly unique and captivating. Featuring a sexy silhouette and intricate details, it stands out as a statement piece that radiates confidence and individuality,' Riya Sen rhapsodises about her jacket.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Esha Deol is summer-ready in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sargun Mehta/Instagram

'Royalty is here,' announces Sargun Mehta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

Plabita Borthakur's words for the day: 'For no reason at all, some days things just look up!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Jariwala/Instagram

Shefali Jariwala gives us summer vibes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prateik Babbar/Instagram

'It's Chico's world.. we're just living in it, Prateik Babbar tell us about his pet.