Guess Fatima's Mood?

Nushrratt turns badass... Esha is summer-ready...welcome to Prateik's world...
Fatima Sana Shaikh explains her mood: 'Gussa lag rahi hun, Par hun nahi.. shayad hun.. pata nahi.. confused definitely hun. Thanks. Bie.'
Nushrratt Bharuccha has a question: 'Mirror Mirror on the Wall.. who is the badass of them all.'
'The bohemian jacket by @kumarimeg, with its peacock-inspired colors, effortlessly combines boldness with sophistication. Its vibrant mix of greens, blues, and purples create a visually stunning and exotic look. The bohemian touch adds a free-spirited and whimsical vibe, making this jacket truly unique and captivating. Featuring a sexy silhouette and intricate details, it stands out as a statement piece that radiates confidence and individuality,' Riya Sen rhapsodises about her jacket.
Esha Deol is summer-ready in Goa.
'Royalty is here,' announces Sargun Mehta.
Plabita Borthakur's words for the day: 'For no reason at all, some days things just look up!'
Shefali Jariwala gives us summer vibes.
'It's Chico's world.. we're just living in it, Prateik Babbar tell us about his pet.