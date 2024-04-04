News
Guess Fatima's Mood?

Guess Fatima's Mood?

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 04, 2024 13:28 IST
Nushrratt turns badass... Esha is summer-ready...welcome to Prateik's world...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Fatima Sana Shaikh explains her mood: 'Gussa lag rahi hun, Par hun nahi.. shayad hun.. pata nahi.. confused definitely hun. Thanks. Bie.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha has a question: 'Mirror Mirror on the Wall.. who is the badass of them all.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riya Sen/Instagram

'The bohemian jacket by @kumarimeg, with its peacock-inspired colors, effortlessly combines boldness with sophistication. Its vibrant mix of greens, blues, and purples create a visually stunning and exotic look. The bohemian touch adds a free-spirited and whimsical vibe, making this jacket truly unique and captivating. Featuring a sexy silhouette and intricate details, it stands out as a statement piece that radiates confidence and individuality,' Riya Sen rhapsodises about her jacket.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Esha Deol is summer-ready in Goa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sargun Mehta/Instagram

'Royalty is here,' announces Sargun Mehta.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

Plabita Borthakur's words for the day: 'For no reason at all, some days things just look up!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Jariwala/Instagram

Shefali Jariwala gives us summer vibes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prateik Babbar/Instagram

'It's Chico's world.. we're just living in it, Prateik Babbar tell us about his pet.

REDIFF MOVIES
What Silence Means To Manoj, Prachi

What Silence Means To Manoj, Prachi

Meet Golden Girl Rakul

Meet Golden Girl Rakul

