Ready For April's OTT Shows?

March was a busy month on OTT and saw a lot of releases, but April tells a different story.

So far, only one major series and an original film have been announced for release. The rest are digital releases of films that have already arrived in theatres.

Joginder Tuteja lists the April releases on OTT.

Family Aaj Kal

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Release Date: April 3

The Kashyaps are a middle class family from Delhi, who think they are an open-minded. But when their daughter falls in love with a taxi driver, their views start changing.

The series stars Apoorva Arora, Sonali Sachdev, the late Nitesh Pandey, Aakarshan Singh, Prakhar Singh and Masood Akhtar.

Yeh Meri Family: Season 3

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: April 4

When Yeh Meri Family arrived back in 2018, it got a lot of love.

The second season arrived with a new cast.

Now, the same cast comes together for the third season and one expects yet another light-hearted family show.

Apart from Rajesh Kumar and Juhi Parmar, the Web series also features Hetal Gada in a principal role along with Anngad Raaj, who was recently seen as Ajay Devgn's son in Shaitaan.

Farrey

Where to watch? ZEE5

Release Date: April 5

Farrey released in theatres last November.

Though it was a well made film with an interesting concept, it didn't do well. But it should find a larger audiences on OTT since this is just the right medium for a film like this.

Farrey marks the debut of Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri, and tells the story of a cheating racket.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: April 5

A film which grew well on the basis of positive word-of-mouth and has made over Rs 85 crore (Rs 850 million), Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is still running in theatres across the country.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon were adorable in this sci-fi comedy which had chartbuster songs. Expect the family audiences to like this one.

Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Release Date: April 11

Like the name suggests, Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes is about unsung special force officers.

The series stars Divyanka Tripathi, Eijaz Khan, Shyam Kishore and Mir Sarwar.

Amar Singh Chamkila

Where to watch? Netflix

Release Date: April 12

Four years after Love Aaj Kal, Imtiaz Ali returns as director with Amar Singh Chamkila.

Based on the life and music of the late Punjabi pop icon, who made social commentary through his songs, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the title role and Parineeti Chopra as his wife, Amarjot Kaur.

A R Rahman has scored the film's music.

Premalu

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Release date: April 12

Premalu, starring Mamitha Baiju and Naslen, is an instant crowd-pleaser and makes one wonder if Girish A D is India's finest director of romcoms.

Article 370

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Release Date: April 19

A hit at the box office with theatrical collections going past the Rs 80 crore (Rs 800 million) mark, Article 370 will see its digital release this month.

The film has been liked by audiences, but there are so many who are yet to watch this drama.

Yami Gautam comes up with yet another bravura performance.