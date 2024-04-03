What Makes Yami Gautam Such A Star

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami Gautam's career is flying high.

Article 370, ehr latest film, is a superhit and adds to the list of successes to her credit, right from her debut film, Vicky Donor.

The actor, who is expecting her first child with husband Aditya Dhar, has mostly picked substantial roles and that has helped her make a mark consistently.

Joginder Tuteja looks at Yami's slate of hits.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Box office collection: Rs 245.36 crore/Rs 2.45 billion

Yami's biggest hit is Uri: The Surgical Strike.

A pre-pandemic release that went on to hit a double century, the film was spearheaded by Vicky Kaushal, whose career also changed with this film.

Yami was integral to the film's plot and went on to marry the director, Aditya Dhar.

OMG 2

Box office collection: Rs 150.17 crore/Rs 1.5 billion

In recent years, Yami has been seen in quite a few OTT films, where she played the central role, like A Thursday, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Lost, Dasvi and Ginny Weds Sunny.

Post pandemic, she was seen in theatres for the first time in OMG 2 last year.

Playing a lawyer with grey shades, she lived the character superbly.

Her verbal arguments in court with Pankaj Tripathi showed off her calibre as an actress yet again.

Bala

Box office collection: Rs 117 crore/Rs 1.17 billion

Yami scored a century with the comedy, Bala.

As a social media star who found herself attracted to Ayushmann Khurrana, only to get a shock when she realised he was bald, she was a hoot.

Kaabil

Box office collection: Rs 103.84 crore/Rs 1.038 billion

The Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil should have covered a much larger distance at the box office, but its clash with Raees meant that the business got divided.

As a blind woman, who gets raped and later kills herself, Yami touched hearts.

Sanjay Gupta's romantic thriller is yet another Rs 100 Crore (Rs 1 billion) Club success for her.

Article 370

Box office collection: Rs 82 crore/Rs 820 million (and counting)

Article 370 is still playing in theatres and has already netted Rs 82 crore at the box office.

There is a large volume of footfalls that the film (produced by her husband Aditya Dhar) generated and Yami's role of an officer who combats terrorists is quite exciting.

Badlapur

Box office collection: Rs 53 crore/Rs 530 million

While Varun Dhawan lead the show, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was the antagonist in Badlapur.

Yami Gautam had a minor role to play and this was also the time in the early years of her career, when her character would mostly die in films.

Still, she's the point of conflict in the film's plot since Varun takes on Nawazuddin to avenge his wife's death.

The film scored a good half century and was a comfortable success at the box office.

Vicky Donor

Box office collection: Rs 41 crore/Rs 410 million

Yami's first Bollywood release, Vicky Donor, was a sleeper success at the box office.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who was also making his debut, played the title role in the film, but Shoojit Sircar's story-telling was such that Yami had an integral part in the narrative too.