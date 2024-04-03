Meet Golden Girl Rakul

April starts on a glamorous note, as Bollywood's divas post some hot clicks.
'It's not what you look that matters, it's what you see,' Rakul Singh adds some wise words to her gold look.
Alia Bhatt shows off her freckles and writes, 'Little soul and sun...'
Karisma Kapoor enjoys 'easy breezy evenings' in Chandigarh.
Her sister Kareena Kapoor meanwhile is 'walking the walk and posing the pose.'
Radhikka Madan 'had a ruff day.'
'All the April fools please stand up,' says Shriya Pilgaonkar as she brings in her birthday month. Yes, the lady turns 35 on April 25.
'Meet me where the sun touches the sea,' Krystle D'Souza tells us.
Chahat Khanna enjoys breakfast in the pool in Udaipur.