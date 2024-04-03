News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Meet Golden Girl Rakul

Meet Golden Girl Rakul

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 03, 2024 16:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

April starts on a glamorous note, as Bollywood's divas post some hot clicks.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

'It's not what you look that matters, it's what you see,' Rakul Singh adds some wise words to her gold look.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt shows off her freckles and writes, 'Little soul and sun...'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor enjoys 'easy breezy evenings' in Chandigarh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Her sister Kareena Kapoor meanwhile is 'walking the walk and posing the pose.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhikka Madan/Instagram

Radhikka Madan 'had a ruff day.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

'All the April fools please stand up,' says Shriya Pilgaonkar as she brings in her birthday month. Yes, the lady turns 35 on April 25.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

'Meet me where the sun touches the sea,' Krystle D'Souza tells us.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chahatt Khanna/Instagram

Chahat Khanna enjoys breakfast in the pool in Udaipur.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Making Waves In India And Hollywood
Making Waves In India And Hollywood
Tamannaah Gets Ready To Scare You
Tamannaah Gets Ready To Scare You
The Great Indian Kapil Show Review
The Great Indian Kapil Show Review
NC, PDP clash over seat-sharing deal in J-K
NC, PDP clash over seat-sharing deal in J-K
Profit-booking drags Sensex, Nifty down
Profit-booking drags Sensex, Nifty down
What Silence Means To Manoj, Prachi
What Silence Means To Manoj, Prachi
Govt targets zero load shedding this summer
Govt targets zero load shedding this summer

More like this

Is This Bollywood's Current Favourite?

Is This Bollywood's Current Favourite?

Watch Diljit, Parineeti, Rahman Perform!

Watch Diljit, Parineeti, Rahman Perform!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances