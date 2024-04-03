News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » What Silence Means To Manoj, Prachi

What Silence Means To Manoj, Prachi

By HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
April 03, 2024 17:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Manoj Bajpayee and Prachi Desai. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

When Silence: Can You Hear It released in 2021, it got some good reviews. The song-less thriller, by ad-woman-turned-film director Aban Bharucha Deohans, starred Manoj Bajpayee and Prachi Desai.

If you missed it, you can catch it on ZEE5.

Now, the film gets a sequel with the same team, as the original characters ACP Avinash Varma (Bajpayee) and his team of cops get together again to unravel yet another murder mystery.

Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout will release on April 16 on ZEE5.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com bring back some interesting moments from the film's promotional event.

 

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

"Cinema alone cannot change anything. Cinema can only be a part of an andolan. Woh samay ko dikha sakta hai. When Amitabh Bachchan came as the Angry Young Man, there was unemployment and a feeling of hopelessness. At that time, the common man did not know how to vent out. They saw themselves in Amitabh Bachchan, and they got a vent by watching his films," Manoj Bajpayee takes the stage to make a powerful point.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Manoj Bajpayee and Prachi Desai play cops in Silence 2.

Bajpayee shares his experience with the police in his personal life: "I used to live in a village. The darogasaab was the biggest man in the village. Even if he came home to have tea, hamari sabki ki fatti thi. Pata nahin kyun," he says with a laugh.

Then, on a serious note, he shares, "Oshiwara ki police station mein main kabhi-kabhi chai peene jaata hoon. And there I have seen the different kinds of crime and the different ways they deal with it. That's when you realise how tough their lives are."

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

What does Silence mean to Prachi?

"I'm very comfortable with my silences. There are many silences but the most important one that I learnt over the years was to silence the voice and and noise of everybody else. Once you start doing what you want to do and what is true to you, that's when you have more fun with it," she says.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Manoj Bajpayee and Prachi Desai with Sahil Vaid, Parul Gulati, Vaquar Shaikh and Dinker Sharma. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Manoj Bajpayee cannot get enough of chicken lollipops. Watch the video to know why!

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
COMMENT
Print this article
Watch Diljit, Parineeti, Rahman Perform!
Watch Diljit, Parineeti, Rahman Perform!
'No Men-Bashing In The Crew'
'No Men-Bashing In The Crew'
'I'm pretty thick-skinned now'
'I'm pretty thick-skinned now'
NC, PDP clash over seat-sharing deal in J-K
NC, PDP clash over seat-sharing deal in J-K
Profit-booking drags Sensex, Nifty down
Profit-booking drags Sensex, Nifty down
Govt targets zero load shedding this summer
Govt targets zero load shedding this summer
Sumalatha joins BJP, to back Kumaraswamy in Mandya
Sumalatha joins BJP, to back Kumaraswamy in Mandya

More like this

Silence... Can You Hear It review

Silence... Can You Hear It review

Why Is Babul Supriyo Upset?

Why Is Babul Supriyo Upset?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances