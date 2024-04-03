What Silence Means To Manoj, Prachi

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Manoj Bajpayee and Prachi Desai.

When Silence: Can You Hear It released in 2021, it got some good reviews. The song-less thriller, by ad-woman-turned-film director Aban Bharucha Deohans, starred Manoj Bajpayee and Prachi Desai.

If you missed it, you can catch it on ZEE5.

Now, the film gets a sequel with the same team, as the original characters ACP Avinash Varma (Bajpayee) and his team of cops get together again to unravel yet another murder mystery.

Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout will release on April 16 on ZEE5.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com bring back some interesting moments from the film's promotional event.

"Cinema alone cannot change anything. Cinema can only be a part of an andolan. Woh samay ko dikha sakta hai. When Amitabh Bachchan came as the Angry Young Man, there was unemployment and a feeling of hopelessness. At that time, the common man did not know how to vent out. They saw themselves in Amitabh Bachchan, and they got a vent by watching his films," Manoj Bajpayee takes the stage to make a powerful point.

Manoj Bajpayee and Prachi Desai play cops in Silence 2.

Bajpayee shares his experience with the police in his personal life: "I used to live in a village. The darogasaab was the biggest man in the village. Even if he came home to have tea, hamari sabki ki fatti thi. Pata nahin kyun," he says with a laugh.

Then, on a serious note, he shares, "Oshiwara ki police station mein main kabhi-kabhi chai peene jaata hoon. And there I have seen the different kinds of crime and the different ways they deal with it. That's when you realise how tough their lives are."

What does Silence mean to Prachi?

"I'm very comfortable with my silences. There are many silences but the most important one that I learnt over the years was to silence the voice and and noise of everybody else. Once you start doing what you want to do and what is true to you, that's when you have more fun with it," she says.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Manoj Bajpayee and Prachi Desai with Sahil Vaid, Parul Gulati, Vaquar Shaikh and Dinker Sharma.

Manoj Bajpayee cannot get enough of chicken lollipops. Watch the video to know why!