Gosh! What are Tara-Arjun Doing?

Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor seem to have bonded quite well while promoting their new film, Ek Villain Returns.

'This is us! You will often find us hungry, pinching each other’s cheeks, hungry again, telling terrible jokes (and laughing hysterically) making up ghastly nick names for each other… and then arguing because we need more food/a nap... @arjunkapoor how are we like this,' Tara writes fondly.

Arjun wonders, 'Can someone explain why this Villain is obsessed with pulling my cheeks???'

Some cute pictures from Tara-Arjun's Ek Villain Returns collection: