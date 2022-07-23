News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Gosh! What are Tara-Arjun Doing?

Gosh! What are Tara-Arjun Doing?

By Rediff Movies
July 23, 2022 09:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor seem to have bonded quite well while promoting their new film, Ek Villain Returns.

'This is us! You will often find us hungry, pinching each other’s cheeks, hungry again, telling terrible jokes (and laughing hysterically) making up ghastly nick names for each other… and then arguing because we need more food/a nap... @arjunkapoor how are we like this,' Tara writes fondly.

Arjun wonders, 'Can someone explain why this Villain is obsessed with pulling my cheeks???'

Some cute pictures from Tara-Arjun's Ek Villain Returns collection:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Is Tara Wooing A Villain?
Is Tara Wooing A Villain?
OTT This Week: Watch Dhanush's Gray Man
OTT This Week: Watch Dhanush's Gray Man
What's On Sharvari's Bucket List?
What's On Sharvari's Bucket List?
PICS: McLaughlin breaks 400m hurdles World record
PICS: McLaughlin breaks 400m hurdles World record
Taliban's new diktat to punish 'untruthful criticism'
Taliban's new diktat to punish 'untruthful criticism'
Javelin thrower Annu Rani seventh in World C'ships
Javelin thrower Annu Rani seventh in World C'ships
England maul South Africa in rain-hit second ODI
England maul South Africa in rain-hit second ODI

More like this

What Are Disha's Eyes Telling You?

What Are Disha's Eyes Telling You?

Arjun Goes The Naagin Way With Tejasswi

Arjun Goes The Naagin Way With Tejasswi

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances