OTT This Week: Watch Dhanush's Gray Man

You'll need extra eyes for the amount of OTT content available this week. Sukanya Verma invites you to take your pick.

The Gray Man

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

No expenses are spared by the Avengers-fame Russo Brothers -- Anthony and Joe -- in adapting Mark Greaney's novel about a secret agent turning hot target after he learns some of CIA's deepest, darkest secrets, starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and our very own Dhanush.

Dr Arora-Gupt Rog Visheshagya

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

Kumud Mishra brings his brand of restraint and wit to play a sexologist treating patients over their intimate troubles in this Imtiaz Ali backed series.

Trijya

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: Marathi (with subtitles)

A poet's journey to self-discovery is realised with profound sensitivity in Akshay Indikar's semi-autobiographical feature.

Ghar Wapsi

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

A young man's experiences around his family become focus of the Web series when he returns to his hometown in Indore after his employees in Bengaluru hand him the pink slip.

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Serial killer Chandrakant Jha's brutal crimes are revisited in Director Ayesha Sood's three-part documentary.

Belfast

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Winner of Best Picture and Original Screenplay Oscars, Kenneth Branagh's Belfast tells the coming-of-age story of a nine-year-old boy growing up during the turbulent times of 1960s Northern Ireland.

Vaashi

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh play lawyers clashing over matters of court and heart in Vaashi.

Best Foot Forward

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Paralympic athlete Josh Sundquist's best-selling memoir gets the Web series treatment wherein a 12 year old tries to make everybody at his new school see beyond his prosthetic leg.

Godse

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

In this remake of the Korean thriller The Negotiation, which starred Crash Landing On You's superhit pair Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, a high-profile hostage situation ensues in mediation of cops.

Nodi Swamy Ivanu Irode Heege

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

A bad break-up triggers a man's depression, prompting him to set up a euthanasia Web site. But things only get complicated hereon in Islahuddin NS's psychological thriller.

Let Them All Talk

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Steven Soderbergh's dramedy stars Meryl Streep as an author whose cruise trip to collect a literary award enables her in confronting her troubled past.

F3: Fun and Frustration

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada reprise their roles in F2 in this madcap sequel about people's bid to make quick bucks.

Meme Boys

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

In SonyLIV's original Tamil Web series, college students take on an despotic dean. What follows is both funny and furious.

In the Soop: Friendificaton

Where to watch? Disney Hotstar

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Korean heart-throbs and pals V from BTS, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyunk Sik and Peakboy hang out in this reality special that's must-watch for keen followers of K-pop-cuture.

Old

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

M Night Shyamalan's adaptation of the Swiss graphic novel Sandcastle chronicles a bunch of people and their rapid ageing on a remote tropical island.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

One of the most talked-about Korean dramas of the season, Extraordinary Attorney Woo is winning rave reactions for its skillful, sensitive depiction of an autistic lawyer's professional triumphs and personal challenges.