Rediff.com  » Movies » Is Tara Wooing A Villain?

Is Tara Wooing A Villain?

By Rediff Movies
July 21, 2022 16:45 IST
The film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar encountered on Wednesday.

Tara Sutaria looks stunning as she steps out to promote her new film, Ek Villain Returns.

 

Her co-star, Disha Patani, looks just as hot!

 

To make up for John Abraham's absence -- he's busy shooting for Tehran -- co-star Arjun Kapoor is promoting Ek Villain Returns aggressively, taking it to shows like Superstar Singer and Naagin 6.

 

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film will release on July 29.

 

But Arjun is competition at home!

His sister Janhvi Kapoor's new film, Good Luck Jerry, will release on the same day on Disney+ Hotstar.

 

While her boyfriend is working, Malaika Arora goes to yoga class.

 

Rakul Singh gets clicked at the Pooja Entertainment office which, for those who came in late, belongs to her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani's family.

 

Where's Kriti Sanon off to?

 

Shilpa Shetty goes on a lunch date with...

 

Her sister Shamita Shetty.

 

BFF Akanksha Malhotra joined them.

 

As did Rajiv Adatia, who the Shetty sisters tie rakhi to.

 

Mum Sunanda Shetty joins in for a group picture.

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor pose with a fan during the promotion of their film Shamshera in Chandigarh.

'I've never had a co-actor like Ranbir'
Shamshera: 'Hopefully, dad is smiling'
Huma's FIERCE MESSAGE to the Mumbai Rains
Sensex climbs 284 points to settle at 55,682
India to test fringe as ODI series kicks off vs WI
Aaditya begins Shiv Samvad Yatra to build Sena afresh
Mira, Shibani, Rhea Bare Their Shoulders
