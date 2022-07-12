Arjun Goes The Naagin Way With Tejasswi

The film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar encountered on Monday.

Arjun Kapoor promotes Ek Villain Returns 2 on Ekta Kapoor's popular show Naagin 6.

The star of Naagin 6 is, of course, the gorgeous Tejasswi Prakash.

Tejasswi-Arjun promote their projects by doing the Naagin sign along with the Ek Villain Returns '2' symbol.

Ekta Kapoor keeps a watch on the proceedings.

Simba Nagpal, who stars in Naagin 6, joins them.

Urvashi Dholakia sees red.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar were a part of the special Naagin 6 episode too.

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy made sure to step out in the Mumbai rains.

Malaika Arora steps out in casuals.

Shanaya Kapoor at a clinic.

Vijay Verma gives the paps a thumbs up.

Vidyut Jammwal takes a selfie at a screening of Khuda Haafiz 2 at Mumbai's Maratha Mandir theatre.

Deepika Singh and Tushar Pandey promote their film Titu Ambani at a mall.