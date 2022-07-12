News
Arjun Goes The Naagin Way With Tejasswi

Arjun Goes The Naagin Way With Tejasswi

By Rediff Movies
July 12, 2022 15:05 IST
The film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar encountered on Monday.

Arjun Kapoor promotes Ek Villain Returns 2 on Ekta Kapoor's popular show Naagin 6.

 

The star of Naagin 6 is, of course, the gorgeous Tejasswi Prakash.

 

Tejasswi-Arjun promote their projects by doing the Naagin sign along with the Ek Villain Returns '2' symbol.

 

Ekta Kapoor keeps a watch on the proceedings.

 

Simba Nagpal, who stars in Naagin 6, joins them.

 

Urvashi Dholakia sees red.

 

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar were a part of the special Naagin 6 episode too.

 

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy made sure to step out in the Mumbai rains.

 

Malaika Arora steps out in casuals.

 

Shanaya Kapoor at a clinic.

 

Vijay Verma gives the paps a thumbs up.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Vidyut Jammwal takes a selfie at a screening of Khuda Haafiz 2 at Mumbai's Maratha Mandir theatre.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Deepika Singh and Tushar Pandey promote their film Titu Ambani at a mall.

 

Rediff Movies
