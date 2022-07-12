Arjun Goes The Naagin Way With Tejasswi

The film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar encountered on Monday.
Arjun Kapoor promotes Ek Villain Returns 2 on Ekta Kapoor's popular show Naagin 6.
The star of Naagin 6 is, of course, the gorgeous Tejasswi Prakash.
Tejasswi-Arjun promote their projects by doing the Naagin sign along with the Ek Villain Returns '2' symbol.
Ekta Kapoor keeps a watch on the proceedings.
Simba Nagpal, who stars in Naagin 6, joins them.
Urvashi Dholakia sees red.
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar were a part of the special Naagin 6 episode too.
Meanwhile, Mouni Roy made sure to step out in the Mumbai rains.
Malaika Arora steps out in casuals.
Shanaya Kapoor at a clinic.
Vijay Verma gives the paps a thumbs up.
Vidyut Jammwal takes a selfie at a screening of Khuda Haafiz 2 at Mumbai's Maratha Mandir theatre.
Deepika Singh and Tushar Pandey promote their film Titu Ambani at a mall.