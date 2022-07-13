News
What Are Disha's Eyes Telling You?

What Are Disha's Eyes Telling You?

By Rediff Movies
July 13, 2022 12:56 IST
The film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar encountered on Tuesday.

Disha Patani promotes her film, Ek Villain Returns, on the sets of Superstar Singer.

The film will release on July 29.

 

She was accompanied by her co-star, Arjun Kapoor, who had promoted the film on the sets of Naagin 6 the previous day.

 

Himesh Reshammiya is one of the judges on the show.

 

What is Kriti Sanon -- who's rocking the Scandi Waves -- doing at Anil Kapoor's house?

 

Gauri Khan poses for pictures during a promotional event for an interior design company.

 

Divya Khosla Kumar gets clicked at the airport.

 

Mumbai's muggy weather doesn't stop Zareen Khan from attending dance class.

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

Rajkummar Rao takes his film HIT: The First Case to New Delhi.

