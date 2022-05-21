News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Gorgeous in Gold: Hina@Cannes

Gorgeous in Gold: Hina@Cannes

By Rediff Movies
May 21, 2022 17:29 IST
She's the golden girl.

With a hint of pearls as well.

Hina Khan chose to explore Cannes in a gold Fovari gown.

She wore gold stilettoes as well.

And massive pearl earrings from Mozaati.

'Some yellow love,' she calls this.

'Some yellow love,' she calls this.

And don't forget to click on the pix for a better look at Hina's gold avatar.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
