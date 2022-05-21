Gorgeous in Gold: Hina@Cannes

She's the golden girl.

With a hint of pearls as well.

Hina Khan chose to explore Cannes in a gold Fovari gown.

She wore gold stilettoes as well.

And massive pearl earrings from Mozaati.

'Some yellow love,' she calls this.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram