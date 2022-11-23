Give Arjun Kapoor A Title For His Next Film!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor took to social media to announce his new film with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Singh.

The cast has resumed shooting for the film at Rishikesh and Delhi after completing an earlier stint in the UK.

The romantic comedy is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh under the banner, Pooja Entertainment.

But Arjun has a problem.

He needs a name for his movie!

He rhymes: 'Picture aadhi se zyaada done hai

Director Saab too much fun hai

Humari jodiyan tan tana tan tan hai

Title jald hi batane waale humare producer number 1 hai #TitleKyaHaiYaar'

Help Arjun Kapoor title his next film. Write your suggestions in the message board below.