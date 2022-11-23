News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Give Arjun Kapoor A Title For His Next Film!

By Rediff Movies
November 23, 2022 17:55 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor took to social media to announce his new film with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Singh.

The cast has resumed shooting for the film at Rishikesh and Delhi after completing an earlier stint in the UK.

The romantic comedy is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh under the banner, Pooja Entertainment.

 

But Arjun has a problem.

He needs a name for his movie!

He rhymes: 'Picture aadhi se zyaada done hai
Director Saab too much fun hai
Humari jodiyan tan tana tan tan hai
Title jald hi batane waale humare producer number 1 hai #TitleKyaHaiYaar'

Help Arjun Kapoor title his next film. Write your suggestions in the message board below.

Rediff Movies
