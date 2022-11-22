Kriti, Shraddha, Alia: Who Looks Best With Varun? VOTE

Varun Dhawan completes a decade as an actor this year. In this time, he has performed a variety of roles and romanced more than a dozen different co-stars.

As he slips into werewolf mode for this Friday's release Bhediya where he pairs opposite Kriti Sanon's gawking doctor, Sukanya Verma draws a list of all his leading ladies.

Against whom, dear readers, does Varun share a roaring chemistry? Tell us in the poll below.

Kriti Sanon (Dilwale, Bhediya)

It's not the first time Kriti and Varun teamed up for a movie.

Before Bhediya, the duo played lovers forced to stay apart because of their respective, warring, siblings in Rohit Shetty's disappointing Dilwale.

It will be great to see how they fare in their quirky new creature comedy when not playing second fiddle to the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Alia Bhatt (Student of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kalank)

Varun and his first ever co-star have mostly hits to their credit. Their conspicuous comfort around each other translates to breezy on screen chemistry too.

And as the last season of Koffee With Karan revealed, even Alia refuses to rub off her 'Varia' fans the wrong way.

Ileana D'Cruz (Main Tera Hero)

David Dhawan's mindless comedy doesn't leave much scope for Ileana except look glamorous and make googly eyes at her hero.

She rises to the occasion even as Varun's bubby boy persona helps in heaps.

Nargis Fakhri (Main Tera Hero)

Ditto for the other pretty, pouty lass in the same movie.

Nargis enjoys her steamy sessions around VD until it's time to dump him and move on to another Prince Charming in this silly comedy.

Yami Gautam (Badlapur)

Yami has a short but significant role to play in Sriram Raghavan's vendetta drama.

As Varun's wife and the reason he's on an unstoppable revenge spree, the two do not have too many scenes but successfully establish their happily married life.

Radhika Apte (Badlapur)

The changing dynamic between Varun and Radhika, an unsuspecting stranger he meets by design as part of his retribution schemes goes from pleasant to unsettling within a matter of minutes.

Huma Qureshi (Badlapur)

The same severe treatment and deceit is reserved for the sassy Huma as Varun's revenge consumes him without remorse.

As intriguing these scenes are, the actor's inexperience around such intensity is conspicuous around his more nuanced co-stars.

Banita Sandhu (October)

October is not a conventional Bollywood script. It has no heroes, heroines, love stories or happily ever after.

For most part, it's about a colleague's guilt and concern over his comatose co-worker.

And Varun-Banita's gentle, genuine performance conveys it memorably.

Anushka Sharma (Sui Dhaaga)

Varun and Anushka abandon their city slick imagery to play a small-town husband and wife and workers with entrepreneurial dreams against Sui Dhaaga's endearing triumph of spirit.

Kiara Advani (JugJugg Jeeyo)

From childhood sweetheart to a bitter couple on the brink of divorce, the irreconcilable differences between a fiery Kiara and vulnerable Varun are played for laughs in JugJugg Jeeyo's confused drama.

Their heartbreaking fights are so authentic, you wish they belonged in a more sensitive movie.

Shraddha Kapoor (ABCD2, Street Dancer 3D)

Varun's dancing prowess finds a worthy partner in svelte and nimble Shraddha in ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D.

They sure as hell burn the dance floor, but did you know Katrina Kaif was originally supposed to romance Varun in Street Dancer 3D?

Kat couldn't do the project and Shraddha was more than happy to match steps with ABCD 2 mate.

Keep your eyes out for her red-hot Thumkeshwari item song in the upcoming Bhediya.

Taapsee Pannu (Judwaa 2)

Before Taapsee dedicated herself to author-backed central roles in biopics and thrillers, she played a quintessential arm candy and airhead dancing at the drop of hat in David Dhawan's remake of his own movie.

What do you think of her loony pairing with Varun?

Jacqueline Fernandez (Dishoom, Judwaa 2)

Before stepping in Karisma Kapoor's shoes and falling hook, line and sinker for Varun's tapori act in the Judwaa remake, Jacqueline teamed up with him and John Abraham on the buddy cop action flick, Dishoom.

Sara Ali Khan (Coolie No 1)

David Dhawan revives yet another one of his blockbusters to abysmal results in Coolie No 1.

Whatever one may say about the movie or Varun and Sara's lousy attempt to recreate Govinda and Lolo's magic, their offscreen camaraderie is the A to Z of fun and chill.

Would you give them another chance?

Janhvi Kapoor (Bawaal)

If their bantering Instagram posts are any indication, Varun and Janhvi have the makings of the next cool jodi making its debut in Nitesh Tiwari's globetrotting Bawaal.

Who looks best opposite Varun Dhawan? VOTE!