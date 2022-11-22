'Struggle Teaches You More Than Success'

'Struggle can be hard, difficult or smooth, but it is the period that defines your future and makes you who you are.'

Kartik Aaryan celebrates his 32nd birthday on November 22, and takes the time to look back at the year that was.

It's been a good year, of course, as KA clocks in a blockbuster at the box office, and signs a slew of promising movies.

He tells Subhash K Jha, "At a time when nothing seemed to be working in the movie theatres -- it was really scary for us all -- to have this sort of a box office success is a game-changer for everyone in the team."

In spite of your growing stardom, you refuse to hike your price.

I believe that with the rapidly changing tastes and choices of the audiences today, nothing is predictable.

We, as actors, need to stand by our producers so we can all enjoy the success of a film that is made with the combined effort of the team.

By doing so, even the filmmakers have more liberty to make larger-than-life cinema or spend good amounts on content quality and be cautious with budgets that can be reduced.

Would you say Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a game-changer for you?

At a time when nothing seemed to be working in the movie theatres -- it was really scary for us all -- to have this sort of a box office success is a game-changer for everyone in the team. Right from the makers to us actors, all our efforts paid off, and how!

How has it changed your life and career?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been a game-changer for me personally. The way the masses have reacted to it is something else.

I'm also amazed to see how kids have reacted to it.

I feel they have given immense love to BB2 and Rooh Baba.

A film's success multiplies the love amidst the audiences for an actor and that's the biggest takeaway.

Did the quality of films being offered to you change after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

Yes. It has also brought a lot of interesting scripts and film offers my way especially from directors that I always wished to work with because they got the chance to see my potential.

But that also comes with its own set of responsibilities and my focus is to keep delivering on that, for my audiences.

How do you choose your scripts?

Choosing a script is always a tough decision.

I pay attention to a few things. Firstly, is it something that excites me? Is the script interesting enough to keep me hooked to the end?

Secondly, is it something I, as an audience member, would want to watch with my family or friends or even alone?

These are the questions I ask myself before accepting a film.

If a script gives me a chance to do something new in my journey as an actor and to keep surprising my audiences, I'm always looking to do something new.

You have quite a slate of projects coming up.

Yes. From Freddy to Satya Prem Ki Katha, from Shehzada to Aashiqui 3 to Kabir (Khan) sir's next, all these films have such varied concepts.

But all these scripts have their soul in its writing and have some wonderful characters that excite me and satisfy my hunger as an actor.

You are very comfortable with fan attention. How do you manage to keep calm when they crowd you?

I've always yearned for the masses' love.

An actor is only worth anything and everything when he has the love of the fans.

I am so glad that I have been lucky enough to have the most loyal, supportive and loving fans ever since the time of Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

With time, their love has only multiplied.

But fans can be demanding.

You know, when I get crowded or surrounded by them at a theatre or anywhere, I can see myself in them.

I used to be one of them myself, so I know how earnest they are.

I love my fans.

'Fanception' is a word that truly captures my love and emotion for them and I will keep striving harder to keep proving myself worthy of their love.

When you look back on your days of struggle, do you feel grateful, angry or both?

Of course, I am grateful.

Struggle can be hard, difficult or smooth, but it is the period that defines your future and makes you who you are.

I faced a lot of difficulties in my days of looking out for work and I am extremely grateful for that because your struggle teaches you more than any success can.

Mine has taught me to be patient, to never give up and put in the best effort into your work relentlessly and success will automatically come as a by-product of this dedication.

The main goal is to keep going, and keep entertaining.