Rediff.com  » Movies » Ajay-Shriya Watch A Film in Goa

Ajay-Shriya Watch A Film in Goa

By Rediff Movies
November 22, 2022 17:14 IST
IFFI hosted a screening of Ajay Devgn's big hit Drishyam 2 along with premieres of other Hindi films.

A quick recap of what the stars did in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IFFI Goa/Instagram

Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran, who play husband and wife in Drishyam 2, with Director Abhishek Pathak at the screening.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra, and Drishyam Producers Bhushan Kumar and Kumar Mangat join in.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy IFFI Goa/Instagram

India Lockdown actors Sai Tamhankar, Aahana Kumra, Prateik Babbar join Director Madhur Bhandarkar at the premiere of their film at IFFI.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrishita Bhatt/Instagram

We love Hrishita Bhatt's red carpet fashion. She stars in India Lockdown as well.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhur Bhandarkar/Instagram

Shweta Prasad Basu joins her India Lockdown team.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Director Ananth Mahadevan brings his cast of The Storyteller -- Paresh Rawal, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Anindita Bose, Adil Hussain -- for the IFFI premiere of their film.

The Storyteller, based on Satyajit Ray's short story, also stars Naseeruddin Shah.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Pankaj Tripathi is felicitated at the Masterclass - The Craft of Cinema-Character Development.

Rediff Movies
