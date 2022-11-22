Ajay-Shriya Watch A Film in Goa

IFFI hosted a screening of Ajay Devgn's big hit Drishyam 2 along with premieres of other Hindi films.
A quick recap of what the stars did in Goa.
Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran, who play husband and wife in Drishyam 2, with Director Abhishek Pathak at the screening.
I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra, and Drishyam Producers Bhushan Kumar and Kumar Mangat join in.
India Lockdown actors Sai Tamhankar, Aahana Kumra, Prateik Babbar join Director Madhur Bhandarkar at the premiere of their film at IFFI.
We love Hrishita Bhatt's red carpet fashion. She stars in India Lockdown as well.
Shweta Prasad Basu joins her India Lockdown team.
Director Ananth Mahadevan brings his cast of The Storyteller -- Paresh Rawal, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Anindita Bose, Adil Hussain -- for the IFFI premiere of their film.
The Storyteller, based on Satyajit Ray's short story, also stars Naseeruddin Shah.
Pankaj Tripathi is felicitated at the Masterclass - The Craft of Cinema-Character Development.