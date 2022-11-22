News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Is Shah Rukh's Name Plate Made Of Diamonds?

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 22, 2022 15:46 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri Khan/Instagram

Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat has a new name plate.

Is it made up of diamonds?

Rumours insist it is.

,'Decked in Diamonds Baadshah's abode #Mannat, Land's End The King resides where the journey to dream big begins', Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club announced.

 

Gauri Khan sets the record right.

'The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the name plate attracts positive energy... we chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting and calm vibe. #GauriKhanDesigns,' Mrs SRK explains.

Well, the name plate may not be made of diamond,s but it's certainly where Bollywood's resident diamond lives!

REDIFF MOVIES
