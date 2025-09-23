Doesn't Red *Really* Suit These Ladies?

On Day 2 of Navratri, Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan wore the colour red to breathtaking beauty.
Pictures from two stunning photoshoots.
Shefali Shah celebrates the Goddess 'outside as well as the one within' this Navratri.
There are many ways to wear red, as Bollywood will show you.
You can wear it on your face...
Or your nails...
Or, of course, your outfit for the day.
What do you think of Shefali's red look?
Shefali will be seen in the next season of Delhi Crime, as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi as well as in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War.
Vidya Balan gives us a pose in red, celebrating Day 2 of Navratri.
The colour, interestingly, *never* goes out of fashion.
Like Vidya's pretty photoshoot?
Vidya was recently seen in one of her biggest career hits, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff