Home  » Movies » Doesn't Red *Really* Suit These Ladies?

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
September 23, 2025 13:13 IST

On Day 2 of Navratri, Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan wore the colour red to breathtaking beauty.

Pictures from two stunning photoshoots.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Shah/Instagram

Shefali Shah celebrates the Goddess 'outside as well as the one within' this Navratri.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Shah/Instagram

There are many ways to wear red, as Bollywood will show you.

You can wear it on your face...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Shah/Instagram

Or your nails...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Shah/Instagram

Or, of course, your outfit for the day.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Shah/Instagram

What do you think of Shefali's red look?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Shah/Instagram

Shefali will be seen in the next season of Delhi Crime, as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi as well as in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Balan/Instagram

Vidya Balan gives us a pose in red, celebrating Day 2 of Navratri.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Balan/Instagram

The colour, interestingly, *never* goes out of fashion.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Balan/Instagram

Like Vidya's pretty photoshoot?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Balan/Instagram

Vidya was recently seen in one of her biggest career hits, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
