The Trending Colour In Bollywood

The colour red never goes out of fashion, as film folk know how to make it look extra hot.
Here's a look at how the glamour ladies wear it.
Tamannaah Bhatia looks radiant in a Kristina Fidelskaya metallic red gown.
Janhvi Kapoor turns into a bride and writes, 'Some moments just stay with you. Not because of what they mean, but how they make you feel.'
Huma Qureshi looks like a vision in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Like her look? Vote for it here!
Nimrat Kaur wears a bandhani sari from Faabiiana India, designed by Karrishma Singhal Kusum Luharuwala, and gets our thumbs up.
Diana Penty puts on a checkered co-ord set for the promotion of her upcoming series Do You Wanna Partner
Zareen Khan looks like a boss lady in red.
Amyra Dastur gives us a sneak peek into her 'red era'.
Aahana Kumra wears a Juhi Ali red dress and gets it right.
Chitrangda Singh makes a statement in red lipstick.
Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna says, 'Warning: Highly flammable energy ahead.'
Tina Dattaa prepares for pujo wearing a laal par sari.
'My interpretation of Roaring 20s... if I had existed in that time i would have been extra AF and would have carried my self everywhere with a cape,' writes Parul Gulati wearing a Mannatt Gupta outfit.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff