The Trending Colour In Bollywood

The Trending Colour In Bollywood

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 11, 2025 08:58 IST

The colour red never goes out of fashion, as film folk know how to make it look extra hot.

Here's a look at how the glamour ladies wear it.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Tamannaah Bhatia looks radiant in a Kristina Fidelskaya metallic red gown.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor turns into a bride and writes, 'Some moments just stay with you. Not because of what they mean, but how they make you feel.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi looks like a vision in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Like her look? Vote for it here!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur wears a bandhani sari from Faabiiana India, designed by Karrishma Singhal Kusum Luharuwala, and gets our thumbs up.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty puts on a checkered co-ord set for the promotion of her upcoming series Do You Wanna Partner

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zareen Khan/Instagram

Zareen Khan looks like a boss lady in red.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur gives us a sneak peek into her 'red era'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra wears a Juhi Ali red dress and gets it right.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

Chitrangda Singh makes a statement in red lipstick.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna/Instagram

Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna says, 'Warning: Highly flammable energy ahead.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Dattaa/Instagram

Tina Dattaa prepares for pujo wearing a laal par sari.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parul Gulati/Instagram

'My interpretation of Roaring 20s... if I had existed in that time i would have been extra AF and would have carried my self everywhere with a cape,' writes Parul Gulati wearing a Mannatt Gupta outfit.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Like Janhvi's Kashmiri Look? VOTE!
Like Huma's Looks At TIFF? VOTE!
Malaika, Ananya Scorch The Red Carpet
Ibrahim-Sharvari 'Match Made In Heaven'?
The Latest Fashion Trend In Bollywood
