The Trending Colour In Bollywood

The colour red never goes out of fashion, as film folk know how to make it look extra hot.

Here's a look at how the glamour ladies wear it.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Tamannaah Bhatia looks radiant in a Kristina Fidelskaya metallic red gown.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor turns into a bride and writes, 'Some moments just stay with you. Not because of what they mean, but how they make you feel.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi looks like a vision in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Like her look? Vote for it here!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur wears a bandhani sari from Faabiiana India, designed by Karrishma Singhal Kusum Luharuwala, and gets our thumbs up.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty puts on a checkered co-ord set for the promotion of her upcoming series Do You Wanna Partner

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zareen Khan/Instagram

Zareen Khan looks like a boss lady in red.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur gives us a sneak peek into her 'red era'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra wears a Juhi Ali red dress and gets it right.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

Chitrangda Singh makes a statement in red lipstick.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna/Instagram

Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna says, 'Warning: Highly flammable energy ahead.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Dattaa/Instagram

Tina Dattaa prepares for pujo wearing a laal par sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parul Gulati/Instagram

'My interpretation of Roaring 20s... if I had existed in that time i would have been extra AF and would have carried my self everywhere with a cape,' writes Parul Gulati wearing a Mannatt Gupta outfit.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff