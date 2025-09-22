HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Share Your Navratri, Durga Puja, Golu Celebration Pix!

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
September 22, 2025 15:50 IST

Email your festive pictures and stories to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: Navratri, Durga Puja, Golu 2025). Don't forget to include your name and location.

Garba

Photograph: ANI Photo

The festive season is in full swing and we want to see how you're celebrating!

Whether you're dancing the garba and dandiya in vibrant traditional outfits, participating in elaborate Durga Puja pandal visits or showcasing your creative Golu displays with intricate dolls and themes, we want to share in your festive spirit.

Send us your most colourful Navratri, Durga Puja and Golu photographs! Show us your traditional outfits, your dance moves, your beautifully decorated homes, the stunning pandals you've visited, your artistic Golu arrangements and those precious family moments during the aartis.

Do email your festive pictures and stories to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: Navratri, Durga Puja, Golu 2025). Don't forget to include your name and location.

The best entries will feature right here on Rediff. Let's celebrate the triumph of good over evil together and the season’s joyous moments through your lens!

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
