Navratri, Day 2: Glow In Sindoor Red

September 23, 2025 10:31 IST

The second day of Navratri is dedicated to Lord Brahmacharini.

The colour red, which is worn on this day, is reminiscent of sindoor and represents passion and courage.

Scroll through to see how you can turn heads in this beautiful shade.

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor shows you how to wear a plain red silk sari with a heavily embellished choliPhotograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Red + Drama = Huma Qureshi. The full-sleeved flared red kurta gets a facelift with custom gold accessories. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Diana Penty models plaid co-ords worn over a matching bralette. Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

 

IMAGE" Nora Fatehi offers a retro glam twist in this frilled sari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Reshmaa Merchant/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The detachable cape top is both functional and glamorous. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rukmini Vasanth/Instagram

 

IMAGE: This Navratri, spice up your look with cool blouse styles and quirky drapes. Messy hair? Totally on point right now. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pragya nails ethnic chic by teaming a sleeveless hand-embellished top with classic denims. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram 

