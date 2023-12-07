Does Dunki Have Sex Scenes?

Shah Rukh Khan knows just how to give it right back to the trolls.

He conducted an #AskSRK session on X recently to discuss his film Dunki and the release of his daughter Suhana Khan's debut film The Archies.

'Because #Dunkitrailer aaya hai....Archies release pe hai....and I am just so happy and laid back. A few moments with you all of fun and funny answers. Let's do #AskSrk,' SRK writes.

When a user trolled his previous blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan, SRK knew just what to say.

The user wrote, 'Due to your highly effective and efficient PR team last two tatti movies of your became a blockbuster.. do you still hv faith in ur PR and marketing team that #Dhunki will also bcm a hit and will be a another golden tatti from #Bollywood #AskSrk.'

SRK replied, 'Normally I don't answer amazingly intelligent people like you. But in your case I am making an exception because I feel you need to be treated for constipation. Will tell my PR team to send you some golden medicines...hope u recover soon.'

Another user asked if Dunki had any 'sax-sux' (sex scenes).

The tweet read, 'Sir #Dunki me sax sux to nahi hai na. Papa ke sath dekh sakte hai?', loosely meaning, 'Sir, there are no sex scenes (sax-sux) in Dunki, right? Can I watch it with my dad?'

SRK replied, 'Sax Sux toh samjha nahi tickets pe Tax Tux zaroor hoga. Daddy se le lena. #DunkiTrailer (I don't know much about sax-sux but there is tax-tux (tax) in tickets. Take it from your father).'

Replying to a fan who asked if Dunki is a family film, SRK wrote, 'Saath waalon ki family ke saath bhi dekh sakte hain. Holiday time take everyone along my friend. #Dunkitrailer.'

When a fan asked how he managed to ace both the young and old look in Dunki, the superstar replied, 'One has to work on physical attributes to play different ages...prosthetics and vfx and whole lot of team members have to work very hard to try and get it right. Months of work. #DunkiTrailer.'

SRK also praised his co-stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal over their command of Punjabi language.

'I don't speak it too well so have left that part to @taapsee and #Vicky they are brilliant. #DunkiTrailer,' SRK responded to a fan who asked if he speaks Punjabi in the film.

When a fan asked SRK the meaning of Dunki, he wrote, 'Dunki is actually the Donkey Journey across borders without permits. In Punjabi dialect they pronounce it Dunki #DunkiTrailer.'

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki releases in theatres on December 21.