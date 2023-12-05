News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Dunki's Madcap Ride Of Friendship And Love

Dunki's Madcap Ride Of Friendship And Love

Source: ANI
December 05, 2023 13:34 IST
Step inside the world of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.

The actor unveiled the official trailer -- Dunki: Drop 4 -- of his upcoming comedy-drama, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and captioned it: 'Yeh kahani maine shuru ki thi, Laltu se! Isey khatam bhi main hi karunga... apne Ullu de patthon ke saath.'

'Dunki's trailer will show you a journey that began with Raju Sir's vision. It will take you through a madcap ride of friendship, the comedy and tragedy that life is and a nostalgia for home & family. Intezaar khatam hua, #DunkiDrop4 - Out Now! #Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas on 21st December, 2023.'

 

The Dunki trailer opens with Khan onboard a train, getting off at a station called Laltu in Punjab, and sets the tone for the adventure that lies ahead.

His Hardy introduces us to the film's main characters in Punjab, Balli (Anil Grover), Buggu (Vikram Kochhar), Sukhi (Vicky Kaushal) and Manu (Taapsee Pannu)

All of them share a common dream of going to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life.

This heart-warming tale has its share of comedy, and music, especially Arijit Singh singing Lutt Putt Gaya.

Rajkumar Hirani had unveiled Dunki Drop 1 on SRK's birthday, and all four trailer parts promise an entertaining Christmas.

Dunki Drop 3 had tugged at our heartstrings with Sonu Nigam's soul-stirring song, Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se,

Dunki Drop 4 goes beyond the layers of friendship and love, and also packs in a lot of action and emotion, in what looks like a desperate attempt to cross the Border.

The humour returns in the end with Khan's older avatar.

Dunki is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon.

