News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ananya, Bhumi Watch The Archies

Ananya, Bhumi Watch The Archies

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 06, 2023 16:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bollywood's glamorous divas got another excuse to show off their fashion at the grand premiere of Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

 

Black was a recurring theme colour, and Ananya Panday wore it beautifully.

 

Bhumi Pednekar.

 

Dia Mirza.

 

Sharvari.

 

Katrina Kaif with sister Isabelle Kaif,

 

The Arora sisters: Amrita and Malaika,

 

Patralekhaa.

 

Huma Qureshi.

 

Konkona Sen Sharma.

 

Kiran Rao.

 

Vaibhavi Merchant.

 

Rekha's vibrant colours stand out in a sea of blacks.

 

Simi Garewal.

 

Tillotama Shome with Radhika Apte.

 

Esha Deol with mother Hema Malini.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
SRK Cheers Suhana, Bachchans Cheer Agastya
SRK Cheers Suhana, Bachchans Cheer Agastya
How Do Star Kids Compare With Stars?
How Do Star Kids Compare With Stars?
Suhana, Khushi, Agastya Win Our Hearts
Suhana, Khushi, Agastya Win Our Hearts
The World's Most Expensive Handbag
The World's Most Expensive Handbag
Enough! Netanyahu, Enough!
Enough! Netanyahu, Enough!
Bishnoi displaces Rashid to become world No.1
Bishnoi displaces Rashid to become world No.1
Bulls on rampage! Sensex, Nifty hit record highs
Bulls on rampage! Sensex, Nifty hit record highs

More like this

Suhana Khan Has A SURPRISE For You!

Suhana Khan Has A SURPRISE For You!

Who's Who In The Archies

Who's Who In The Archies

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances