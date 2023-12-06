Ananya, Bhumi Watch The Archies

Bollywood's glamorous divas got another excuse to show off their fashion at the grand premiere of Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.
Black was a recurring theme colour, and Ananya Panday wore it beautifully.
Bhumi Pednekar.
Dia Mirza.
Sharvari.
Katrina Kaif with sister Isabelle Kaif,
The Arora sisters: Amrita and Malaika,
Patralekhaa.
Huma Qureshi.
Konkona Sen Sharma.
Kiran Rao.
Vaibhavi Merchant.
Rekha's vibrant colours stand out in a sea of blacks.
Simi Garewal.
Tillotama Shome with Radhika Apte.
Esha Deol with mother Hema Malini.
Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar