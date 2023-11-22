Charming SRK In Lutt Putt Gaya

The second glimpse from Rajkumar Hirani's keenly awaited Dunki shows us the cutesy chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the song Lutt Putt Gaya.

This feel-good romantic track has Taapsee Pannu's Manu leading Shah Rukh Khan's Hardy by hand as he looks utterly smitten by her.

The song's quirky lyrics, written by Swanand Kirkire and I P Singh, are expressive of SRK's romantic gesture for his ladylove as he dances with his townsfolk in a dream-like reality.

Sample this: 'Tere dil mein tent lagaunga, hun pind na vapas jaunga, oh main toh lutt putt gaya.'

A jolly crowd is seen wearing and holding flags of the United Kingdom, the US and Canada highlighting the film's overarching plot about a bunch of youngsters keen on moving abroad.

It is a nicely shot song, with SRK's mischievous dance steps exuding happy and lively vibes, but the tune is far from being an earworm.

Composed by Pritam and crooned by the always terrific Arijit Singh, Lutt Putt Gaya is a fun melody but it doesn't work as a romantic number.

It feels more like a situation-appropriate song in the film than playlist material.

The best part of the song is the concluding shot where SRK looks fixedly at Taapsee in a gurdwara.

His romantic gaze is a reminder why he is called the 'King of Romance'.

This song doesn't bring the same feel and butterflies.

Dunki opens in cinemas on December 22.