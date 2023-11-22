News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Charming SRK In Lutt Putt Gaya

Charming SRK In Lutt Putt Gaya

By MAYUR SANAP
November 22, 2023 16:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The second glimpse from Rajkumar Hirani's keenly awaited Dunki shows us the cutesy chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the song Lutt Putt Gaya.

This feel-good romantic track has Taapsee Pannu's Manu leading Shah Rukh Khan's Hardy by hand as he looks utterly smitten by her.

 

The song's quirky lyrics, written by Swanand Kirkire and I P Singh, are expressive of SRK's romantic gesture for his ladylove as he dances with his townsfolk in a dream-like reality.

Sample this: 'Tere dil mein tent lagaunga, hun pind na vapas jaunga, oh main toh lutt putt gaya.'

A jolly crowd is seen wearing and holding flags of the United Kingdom, the US and Canada highlighting the film's overarching plot about a bunch of youngsters keen on moving abroad.

It is a nicely shot song, with SRK's mischievous dance steps exuding happy and lively vibes, but the tune is far from being an earworm.

Composed by Pritam and crooned by the always terrific Arijit Singh, Lutt Putt Gaya is a fun melody but it doesn't work as a romantic number.

It feels more like a situation-appropriate song in the film than playlist material.

The best part of the song is the concluding shot where SRK looks fixedly at Taapsee in a gurdwara.

His romantic gaze is a reminder why he is called the 'King of Romance'.

This song doesn't bring the same feel and butterflies.

Dunki opens in cinemas on December 22.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
MAYUR SANAP
COMMENT
Print this article
Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Why Roy Walked Out of Hirani's Dunki
Why Roy Walked Out of Hirani's Dunki
Raju: Shah Rukh, Taapsee Kya Jodi Hai!
Raju: Shah Rukh, Taapsee Kya Jodi Hai!
Dense Fog Engulfs Kashmir
Dense Fog Engulfs Kashmir
Tunnel rescue: Hopes revive as 67% drilling complete
Tunnel rescue: Hopes revive as 67% drilling complete
A Must Read Achiever Interview
A Must Read Achiever Interview
Lakshya, Srikanth ousted from China Masters
Lakshya, Srikanth ousted from China Masters

More like this

'I try to avoid looking at him as THE Shah Rukh Khan'

'I try to avoid looking at him as THE Shah Rukh Khan'

Nagpur to PK, Rajkumar Hirani's amazing journey

Nagpur to PK, Rajkumar Hirani's amazing journey

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances