Rediff.com  » Movies » Shah Rukh Cheers Suhana At Archies Premiere

Shah Rukh Cheers Suhana At Archies Premiere

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 06, 2023 11:59 IST
The premiere of the Netflix movie The Archies saw a full house as Bollywood's A-listers came down to launch the careers of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.

 

Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan's little girl Suhana Khan is all grown up, and looking to become a star herself.

 

Roll out the red carpet for the third generation of the Bachchans!

Agastya Nanda, grandson of Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan, son of Shweta and businessman Nikhil Nanda, gets ready to carry on the torch forward.

Agastya's family lineage includes late grandparents Ritu Nanda, Raj Kapoor's elder daughter, and Rajan Nanda.

 

Khushi Kapoor paid tribute to her superstar mum Sridevi by wearing her silver gown at the premiere. Sridevi had worn the gown with intricate crystals as a showstopper in 2013 at the IFA red carpet.

 

Singer-songwriter Aditi Dot gets ready for the glam world of the movies.

 

Vedang Raina.

 

Mihir Ahuja.

 

Yuvraj Menda.

 

Shah Rukh Khan, wearing Archies on his tee, arrives with wife Gauri, mother-in-law Savita Chhibber and sons Aryan and AbRam to cheer for Suhana.

 

Mamu Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai with daughter Aaradhya cheer for Agastya.

 

Grandfather Amitabh Bachchan gives his blessings to Agastya.

 

Agastya is related to Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor -- Ranbir's dad Rishi Kapoor was Agastya's grandmother Ritu Nanda's younger brother -- from his paternal side, and they make sure to cheer for him.

 

Khushi's cousin Shanaya Kapoor.

 

The cast gets a round of applause inside the theatre.

 

Shibani Dandekar Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar root for Zoya Akhtar, who has directed the film.

 

Take a bow, Team Archies. That's Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos in the centre, flanked by Zoya Akhtar, right, and Bela Bejaria, left, Netflix's chief content officer.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Netflix/Instagram

REDIFF MOVIES
