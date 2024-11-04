Diwali 2024: The BEST Dressed Ladies

Bollywood's ladies went all out, like every year, to make this Diwali fashionably festive.

Namrata Thakker takes a look at the divas who wowed us with their amazing appearances.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha wears a sindoori red Diwali outfit from Mahima Mahajan's latest collection.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

After repeating her wedding sari at the National Awards ceremony, Alia Bhatt wore her pretty pink mehendi lehenga to Manish Malhotra's Diwali party and we have to say Ms Bhatt is setting a new trend that everyone should follow.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Kriti Sanon looks like a breath of fresh air in this luminous yellow sequin sari, teamed with a statement pearl blouse, dangling earrings and dewy make-up.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor /Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is the epitome of gorgeousness and grace in this two-toned, heavily embellished sari from Torani teamed with minimal jewellery and subtle makeup.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar shows us a sexy way of draping a sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jaani-Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia's fuchsia pink crushed silk ghagra and matching choli from Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla is what festive glamour is all about. It's understated, yet vibrant and classy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday looks like a pataka in her stunning custom Amit Aggarwal creation.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Sharvari shines in her pretty Shalimar ghagra-choli which is from a homegrown brand called Aikeyah.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra ditches the usual Diwali colours and instead opts for an ivory applique and embroidered lehenga set for the festive season.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Serving looks, not sweets this Diwali, says Raashii Khanna wearing a stunning Gopi Vaid outfit for Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

All we can say about Pooja Hegde in this shimmery silver lehenga-choli set is that she's looking like a WOW!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy channels her inner Jasmine this Diwali in a white and gold lehenga set and slays the look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surveen Chawla/Instagram

Surveen Chawla definitely got the memo right to up the ante this Diwali and we love what we see.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Keeping it comfy yet very stylish, here's Huma Qureshi rocking her embellished kaftan along with some funky jewellery and smoky eyes.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com