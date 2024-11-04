Alia's Sister Love On Diwali

Film folk are still celebrating Diwali on social media.
Soni Razdan shares a picture of her daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt and writes, 'HAPPY DIWALI From all of us to all of you. May you have a wonderful blessed year. Loads of love always.'
Kajol shares a family portrait with Ajay Devgn, Nysa and Yug and writes, 'दिवाली हमारे नोक झोंक के बिना अधूरी हैं.'
Neha Dhupia shares a picture with Angad Bedi, and their children, Mehr and Guriq, and writes, 'Let this energy take you thru another fantastic year ... Love, light, sparkle ... from ours to yours.'
Karishma Tanna wishes, 'Saal Mubarak'.
'Golden -- That's how this NEW YEAR will be. Happy New Year to you all,' posts Shilpa Shetty.
Ananya Panday looks stunning in an Amit Aggarwal sari.
Nargis Fakhri: 'Red hot & Ready to slay. Celebrating Diwali, yay!'
Rakul Singh shares her story of 'Laal ishq'.
Raashii Khanna goes green.
Suhana Khan looks stunning.
Kritika Kamra shares a picture with parents Kumkum and Ravi Kamra and brother Rahul Kamra and writes, 'Diwali 2024 card in case you're not on my mother's whatsapp list.'
Shefali Shah with Vipul Amrutlal Shah, and sons Maurya and Aryaman.
Shibani Akhtar shares a picture with husband Farhan Akhtar, his elder daughter Shakya, his sister Zoya Akhtar, parents Honey Irani, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and Tanvi Azmi.
Divyenndu with wife Akanksha Dahiya.
Juhi Parmar, seen here with daughter Samairra, writes, 'Ending the Diwali season with lots of smiles and memories!!!!'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com