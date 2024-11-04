Alia's Sister Love On Diwali

Film folk are still celebrating Diwali on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

Soni Razdan shares a picture of her daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt and writes, 'HAPPY DIWALI From all of us to all of you. May you have a wonderful blessed year. Loads of love always.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol /Instagram

Kajol shares a family portrait with Ajay Devgn, Nysa and Yug and writes, 'दिवाली हमारे नोक झोंक के बिना अधूरी हैं.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia shares a picture with Angad Bedi, and their children, Mehr and Guriq, and writes, 'Let this energy take you thru another fantastic year ... Love, light, sparkle ... from ours to yours.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tana/Instagram

Karishma Tanna wishes, 'Saal Mubarak'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

'Golden -- That's how this NEW YEAR will be. Happy New Year to you all,' posts Shilpa Shetty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday looks stunning in an Amit Aggarwal sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram

Nargis Fakhri: 'Red hot & Ready to slay. Celebrating Diwali, yay!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh shares her story of 'Laal ishq'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna goes green.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Suhana Khan looks stunning.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra/Instagram

Kritika Kamra shares a picture with parents Kumkum and Ravi Kamra and brother Rahul Kamra and writes, 'Diwali 2024 card in case you're not on my mother's whatsapp list.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Shah/Instagram

Shefali Shah with Vipul Amrutlal Shah, and sons Maurya and Aryaman.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Akhtar/Instagram

Shibani Akhtar shares a picture with husband Farhan Akhtar, his elder daughter Shakya, his sister Zoya Akhtar, parents Honey Irani, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and Tanvi Azmi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyenndu/Instagram

Divyenndu with wife Akanksha Dahiya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Parmar/Instagram

Juhi Parmar, seen here with daughter Samairra, writes, 'Ending the Diwali season with lots of smiles and memories!!!!'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com