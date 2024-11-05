Is This Diwali's Best Dressed Couple?

Bollywood's divas looked fabulous this Diwali, adding so much glamour to the festive season.

And standing next to their men gave them an extra glow.

Namrata Thakker looks at the fashion files of showbiz's power couples.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif looks pretty in her rose-hued tissue sari teamed with corset style floral blouse while Vicky Kaushal looks suave in his shimmery black sherwani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

A red sari is the ultimate festive pick and Rakul Singh knows it well. She looks elegant in her desi avatar and Jackky Bhagnani perfectly compliments her in his yellow kurta with paired with a shimmery Nehru jacket.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt keeps it classy in a gold organza sari while twinning with daughter Raha. Ranbir Kapoor looks handsome in his matching kurta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda looks effortlessly beautiful in her pastel green chikankari dress and Pulkit Samrat keeps it simple yet stylish in a white and blue kurta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra makes red look delicious, courtesy her sheer Sabyasachi sari with heart-shaped sequin detail all over.

We love how Malti Marie is twinning with her mum while Nick Jonas rocks his desi ensemble in white.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra get their style game on point...yet again.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Ranjan/Instagram

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan slay their sparkling outfits to perfection as they attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap dish out couple goals as they celebrate Diwali in Chandigarh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

We love Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's minimalistic yet chic fashion choices for the festive season.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Genelia Deshmukh looks beautiful in her gold and pink sari worn with a statement choker neckpiece and matching earrings. Hubby Riteish Deshmukh sticks to the classic black kurta-pyjama set which never goes out of style.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Mira Rajput Kapoor looks perfect in the signature Manish Malhotra sequinned sari and Shahid Kapoor gets extra brownie points for pulling off that embroidered Anarkali kurta set with so much confidence.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com