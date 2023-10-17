Alia Wears Wedding Sari To National Awards

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Alia Bhatt won hearts when she wore her wedding sari at the 69th National Film Awards at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. The ivory embroidered drape was designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Alia's husband Ranbir Kapoor escorted her.

Alia bagged the Best Actress National Film Award from President Droupadi Murmu for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

As Alia walked up on stage to receive the award, Ranbir was seen proudly filming Alia's memorable moment.

On receiving the prestigious award, Alia said, "It is a very big moment and I am very grateful."

Alia shares the Best Actor award with Kriti Sanon, who won for her performance in the film Mimi.

Alia's mum Soni Razdan congratulated her for winning the award on social media: 'Congratulations my darling @aliaabhatt on your National Award ... it's all due to your hard work and dedication to your craft. Such a proud moment for us all truly. May your tribe increase! Gratitude and love.'

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali won the National Award for Best Editing for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia and Ranbir chat with Pankaj Tripathi, who received the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in Mimi.

Kriti Sanon looked just as thrilled as she accepted her Best Actor award from President Murmu.

"Just very, very overwhelmed. I feel very blessed and grateful. It is a very special moment, especially for Mimi and also my parents were here watching me. I don't think I've felt this before," Kriti says.

Kriti wore a pastel sari at the awards ceremony.

Her new film Ganpath, interestingly, will release this week.

Kriti takes a selfie with Allu Arjun, who won the Best Actor Award for Pushpa: The Rise.

Kriti poses with Karan Johar, who won a Special Jury Award for his production, Shershaah.

'A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable. & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honored and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love. Humbled,' Allu Arjun wrote.

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha accompanied him to the awards ceremony.

Allu Arjun catches up with Alia and Ranbir.

The Kashmir Files won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.

Director Vivek Agnihotri received the award on behalf of the team and told ANI, "This is a moment of pride. I am happy that the pain of the Kashmiri Pandit community is being recognised by the country."

His wife Pallavi Joshi bagged the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in The Kashmir Files.

R Madhavan's directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the Best Feature Film award.