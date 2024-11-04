Shilpa Shetty's Kids Celebrate Bhai Dooj

Film folk of all ages celebrated Bhai Dooj on Sunday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty invites us home to show us how her children Viaan and Samisha celebrated Bhai Dooj.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram

A few rituals and a whole lot of love!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

Hema Malini celebrates the festival with brother Kannan and sister-in-law Prabha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

'On Bhai Dooj today, I am celebrating here in Chennai with my dearest brother Kannan (Cheela to me) my constant companion for so many years and an important part of all my ballet productions. With my dear brother and sister in law Prabha,' she writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Tanishaa Mukerji celebrates Bhai Phota with cousins Siddharth Mukerji, Samrat Mukerji, Sujoy Mukerji, Sharbani Mukherji, Supriya Mukerji and mum Tanuja, andwrites, 'Ami di amar bhaike phota, Bhai jeno hoy lohar vata... Happy Bhai Phota.'

Photograph: Ashish Shelar/Twitter

Asha Bhosle celebrates Bhai Dooj with Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar,

Photograph: Ashish Shelar/Twitter

Ashaji applied tilak on Shelar's forehead who sought her blessings by touching her feet.

With inputs from ANI.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com