'Be The Light'

Film folk are celebrating Diwali with a lot of light and love on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

'Wish you all a CHAMKILA Diwali!' says Parineeti Chopra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha shares a picture with husband Zaheer Iqbal and sends her best wishes, 'Happy happy happy Diwali हर घर में रौशनी, हर घर में खुशी आप सब के लिए हमारी यही दुआ'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

'Dare to dream … Look ahead… Look after your mind and heart… Feel the light … Happy Diwali Friends,' Kareena Kapoor sends in her unusual wish.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon looks radiant as she sends her wishes too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

Marathi mulgi Urmila Matondkar: 'दीप धरें घर आंगना, होय अति उजियारा। राम चंद्र घर आए तब, हरषित भए संसारा।। सभी को दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनायें। #HappyDiwali.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande with husband Vicky Jain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

Plabita Borthakur goes shopping and writes, 'Diwali lights shopping and posing! Nothing beats strolling through festive streets -- all lit up and buzzing with energy. Everyone's dressed to impress, and the vibe is pure magic!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

Hansika Motwani shares a picture of the family she's celebrating with: Husband Sohael Khaturiya, mother Mona Motwani and brother Prashant Motwani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

Tina Datta is 'embracing Diwali in shades of green and petals of love.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Chawla/Instagram

'Diwali is the perfect time to connect, to cherish, and to spread joy! May this festival of light , bless you with all the things you hold dear and fill your heart with endless love. Happy, happy Diwali to you and all your loved ones,' says Juhi Chawla.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neeti Mohan/Instagram

Neeti Mohan celebrates Diwali with her sisters Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

'Happy Diwali Everyone. Celebrate this Diwali with all your inner light,' says Raai Laxmi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandeepa Dhar/Instagram

'Serving looks, not smoke this Diwali! #BeThePataka #happydiwali आप सबको दिवाली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ.' says Sandeepa Dhar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran is, 'Celebrating the Festival of Lights! Happy Diwali to everyone around the world! As we light up our homes and hearts, let's embrace the joy, prosperity, and positivity that this beautiful festival brings. From delicious sweets to vibrant rangoli designs, Diwali is all about spreading love and happiness!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

Madhuri Dixit: 'Happiness, prosperity, and lots of sweets – may your Diwali be as joyful as it can be! Wishing you a very happy Diwali.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

Chitrangda Singh: 'Wishing you and your loved ones a beautiful Diwali May it light up our lives and our hearts with love and joy.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry: 'Even when surrounded by darkness, be the light Happy Diwali everyone!'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com