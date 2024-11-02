Alia-Ranbir-Raha's Beautiful Diwali

Diwali festivities with Bollywood stars and their little ones continue in full swing.
Alia Bhatt twins with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha for a perfect family picture.
Priyanka Chopra celebrates Diwali with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie in London.
The family is also celebrating Halloween and call it 'Just a perfect Diwaloween.'
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal light up the Diwali at their home.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra perform pooja with son Viaan and daughter Samisha.
Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani wish 'Happpy Diwali from our world to yours.'
Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's first Diwali as a married couple: 'Firsts are always special.'
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are also celebrating their first Diwali.
Kriti Sanon celebrates Diwali with parents Geeta and Rahul Sanon and sister Nupur.
It's a double celebration for Hrithik Roshan as he celebrates the festival along with girlfriend Saba Azad's birthday on November 1. The rest of the family -- Hrehaan, Hridhaan, Suranika, Pashmina and Eshaan join in.
Vijay Varma celebrates Diwali with mother Kanta.
Yash with wife Radhika Pandit and children Ayra and Yatharv.
Bipasha Basu gives us festive feels.
'Lights.. laughter and loved ones .. What more could I ask for this Diwali,' asks Triptii Dimri.
Urvashi Rautela: 'Let's celebrate the victory of light over darkness. Wishing you all a bright Diwali.'
Janhvi and Khushi with their father Boney Kapoor.
Kareena Kapoor shares a picture with Saif Ali Khan and writes, 'Diwali sunsets with my Love.'
Sara Ali Khan celebrates Diwali with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and writes, 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, With my Brother Jaan it's always fun, Kabhi laughter & sometimes he'll scold, And Appa Jaan will do as she's told.'
Mithali Palkar clicks a picture with the Diwali kandil.
'शुभ दीपावली to all of you & your loved ones,' wishes Shriya Pilgaonkar.
Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri celebrate their first Diwali right after their wedding.
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy.
Sunny Leone looks gorgeous this Diwali.
Elli AvrRam celebrates Diwali in Ayodhya.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com