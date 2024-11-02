News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » Alia-Ranbir-Raha's Beautiful Diwali

Alia-Ranbir-Raha's Beautiful Diwali

By REDIFF MOVIES
Last updated on: November 02, 2024 17:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Diwali festivities with Bollywood stars and their little ones continue in full swing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt twins with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha for a perfect family picture.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Diwali with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie in London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The family is also celebrating Halloween and call it 'Just a perfect Diwaloween.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal light up the Diwali at their home.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra perform pooja with son Viaan and daughter Samisha.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani wish 'Happpy Diwali from our world to yours.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's first Diwali as a married couple: 'Firsts are always special.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are also celebrating their first Diwali.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon celebrates Diwali with parents Geeta and Rahul Sanon and sister Nupur.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

It's a double celebration for Hrithik Roshan as he celebrates the festival along with girlfriend Saba Azad's birthday on November 1. The rest of the family -- Hrehaan, Hridhaan, Suranika, Pashmina and Eshaan join in.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Varma/Instagram

Vijay Varma celebrates Diwali with mother Kanta.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yash/Instagram

Yash with wife Radhika Pandit and children Ayra and Yatharv.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu gives us festive feels.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

'Lights.. laughter and loved ones .. What more could I ask for this Diwali,' asks Triptii Dimri.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Diwali/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela: 'Let's celebrate the victory of light over darkness. Wishing you all a bright Diwali.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi and Khushi with their father Boney Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor shares a picture with Saif Ali Khan and writes, 'Diwali sunsets with my Love.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan celebrates Diwali with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and writes, 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, With my Brother Jaan it's always fun, Kabhi laughter & sometimes he'll scold, And Appa Jaan will do as she's told.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithali Palkar/Instagram

Mithali Palkar clicks a picture with the Diwali kandil.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

'शुभ दीपावली to all of you & your loved ones,' wishes Shriya Pilgaonkar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri celebrate their first Diwali right after their wedding.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita H Reddy/Instagram

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone looks gorgeous this Diwali.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elli AvrRam/Instagram

Elli AvrRam celebrates Diwali in Ayodhya.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Kiara-Sid's Diwali Love Story
Kiara-Sid's Diwali Love Story
Family Time For Stars This Diwali
Family Time For Stars This Diwali
How Bollywood Celebrates Diwali
How Bollywood Celebrates Diwali
LSG coach Langer looking to buy old bunch at auction
LSG coach Langer looking to buy old bunch at auction
Uddhav's MP apologises for calling Shaina N C 'maal'
Uddhav's MP apologises for calling Shaina N C 'maal'
Absurd, baseless: India on Canada's charge against Shah
Absurd, baseless: India on Canada's charge against Shah
I don't see myself anywhere other than RCB: Kohli
I don't see myself anywhere other than RCB: Kohli
More like this
16 Timeless Lessons From The Ramayana
16 Timeless Lessons From The Ramayana
Diwali Recipe: Jayanti's 20-Min Sukhdi
Diwali Recipe: Jayanti's 20-Min Sukhdi

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances