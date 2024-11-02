Alia-Ranbir-Raha's Beautiful Diwali

Diwali festivities with Bollywood stars and their little ones continue in full swing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt twins with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha for a perfect family picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Diwali with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The family is also celebrating Halloween and call it 'Just a perfect Diwaloween.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal light up the Diwali at their home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra perform pooja with son Viaan and daughter Samisha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani wish 'Happpy Diwali from our world to yours.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's first Diwali as a married couple: 'Firsts are always special.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are also celebrating their first Diwali.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon celebrates Diwali with parents Geeta and Rahul Sanon and sister Nupur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

It's a double celebration for Hrithik Roshan as he celebrates the festival along with girlfriend Saba Azad's birthday on November 1. The rest of the family -- Hrehaan, Hridhaan, Suranika, Pashmina and Eshaan join in.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Varma/Instagram

Vijay Varma celebrates Diwali with mother Kanta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yash/Instagram

Yash with wife Radhika Pandit and children Ayra and Yatharv.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu gives us festive feels.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

'Lights.. laughter and loved ones .. What more could I ask for this Diwali,' asks Triptii Dimri.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Diwali/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela: 'Let's celebrate the victory of light over darkness. Wishing you all a bright Diwali.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi and Khushi with their father Boney Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor shares a picture with Saif Ali Khan and writes, 'Diwali sunsets with my Love.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan celebrates Diwali with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and writes, 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, With my Brother Jaan it's always fun, Kabhi laughter & sometimes he'll scold, And Appa Jaan will do as she's told.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithali Palkar/Instagram

Mithali Palkar clicks a picture with the Diwali kandil.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

'शुभ दीपावली to all of you & your loved ones,' wishes Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri celebrate their first Diwali right after their wedding.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita H Reddy/Instagram

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone looks gorgeous this Diwali.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elli AvrRam/Instagram

Elli AvrRam celebrates Diwali in Ayodhya.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com