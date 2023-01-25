Disha's 'Magical Experience'

Shekhar is in Sydney. Urmila is in Jammu. Urvashi is in Paris...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani at the big celebrity party in Dubai, which Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar also attended, and calls it a 'magical experience'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda indulges herself at her Nani's house in Delhi, and says: 'Pani puri makes life better!! U agree!?!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela at Paris Fashion Week.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

Urmila Matondkar joins the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu, and discovers the warmth of the locals there.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Barkha Sengupta/Instagram

Barkha Sengupta takes in the view from Amber Fort in Jaipur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maniesh Paul/Instagram

Maniesh Paul meets Smriti Irani in Delhi and writes, 'When an Abhineta met a Neta who was once an Abhineta!! @smritiiraniofficial ma'am thank you so much for taking out time for me...always a pleasure to see you and thanks for the warmth you always shower me with HUGE RESPECT!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shirley Setia/Instagram

Shirley Sethia visits her parents in New Zealand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Dutta/Instagram

'In Kolkata...what better feeling than to wear the beautiful Bengal sari.. thankyou @bohokanya @prathaa.in. What better day to wear than #subhashchandraboseji birth anniversary.. and to be introduced as #Ilabose.. (the role I played in Bose The Forgotten Hero) directed by Shyam Benegal,' recalls Divya Dutta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shekhar Kapur/Instagram

'Like the clowds in the sky .. constantly evolving .. constantly changing .. I dream up the next film,' says Shekhar Kapur from Sydney, Australia, where he is promoting his film, What's Love Got To Do With It?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur, who will be seen in Tiku Weds Sheru with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, shares a picture from Osaka, Japan.