Aishwarya-Abhishek Party With...

Subhash Ghai rang in his 78th birthday with a star-studded party in Mumbai.

Salman Khan, who made an important announcement, is in the mood to party.

Subhash Ghai cuts the cake under Salman's watchful gaze as wife Mukta and daughter Meghna Ghai Puri rally around.

Guess who gets the first bite?

Salman and Ghai earlier collaborated on the 2008 film, Yuvvraaj

Abhishek Bachchan may have skipped the Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani engagement, but he was at his wife Aishwarya Rai's side at Ghai's birthday.

Aishwarya worked with Ghai in Taal, opposite Anil Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna. Jaya Bachchan, who also attended FTII like Ghai, was at the party too.

Ghai's Pardes star Mahima Choudry arrives in designer wear.

Did you know Kartik Aaryan starred in Ghai's 2014 film, Kaanchi: The Unbreakable?

Meezaan's father Jaaved Jaaferi made his acting debut in Ghai's Meri Jung, back in 1985.

Anil Kapoor has worked with Ghai in Meri Jung, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Trimurti, Taal, Yuvvraaj, Black & White.

Anupam Kher became a star after playing Dr Dang in Karma, followed by stellar turns in Ram Lakhan and Khal Nayak.

Ghai gave Jackie Shroff his big break in Hero, and then cast him in Karma, Ram Lakhan, Khal Nayak, Yaadein.

Shatrughan Sinha, seen here with wife Poonam Sinha, starred in Ghai's directorial debut, Kalicharan, They went on to work in Vishwanath and Gautam Govinda.

Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy's late father Brotin Bose Roy was among Ghai's closest friends from Nagpur.

Ronit stayed at Ghai's house when he came to Mumbai for the first time and even assisted him on Ram Lakhan.

The Roys arrive with their wives Neelam and Manasi and their mother Dolly Bose.

Raakesh Roshan.

Subhash Ghai shows off his movie list.