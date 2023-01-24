News
Nargis' Swiss Holiday

Nargis' Swiss Holiday

By Rediff Movies
January 24, 2023 10:53 IST
When Nargis Fakhri wants to see snow, she makes it a point to see it.

Nargis took a trip to Crans-Montana in Switzerland, and made amazing pictures on social media.

 

Nargis takes in the breathtaking view of snow-clad mountains.

 

Her fashion game, of course, remains on.

 

A great way to start the year!

 

Nargis has been travelling quite a bit lately. Before Switzerland, she took a trip to Dubai for an event.

 

Right before that, she was in California.

 

She's been busy on the work front, as she released a music video called Pyaase at the start of this year.

The song has been sung by Bohemia and Preetinder, with music by Rajat Nagpal.

 

She brought in the New Year in San Francisco.

 

She may be an 'outsider' to Bollywood, but she sure doesn't feel like one.

 

Dipping in an outdoor pool in freezing temperatures!

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram

Rediff Movies
