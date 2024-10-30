Katrina prefers denims during Diwali... Kajol has a question... Kartik takes Vidya to Kolkata...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani is Diwali-ready.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif rocks the denim look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol Devgan/Instagram

'If Life and laughter had a colour would it be green,' wonders Kajol.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra shares a moment from a day in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy T-Series/Instagram

Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the Delhi Public School in Kolkata.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddharth/Instagram

Siddharth wishes wife Aditi Rao Hydari: 'My whole life! Happy Birthday I love you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

'That time of the year when the AQI levels become alarmingly high, I prefer to do my training indoor,' informs Saiyami Kher.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta is, 'styling myself & doing my own make up is my fav thing in the festive season. In my forever loves @raw_mango & @amrapalijewels for the homies Diwali party. Photos to follow soon.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Suhana Khan attends her brother Aryan's D'yavol X event in Dubai.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com