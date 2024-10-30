Katrina prefers denims during Diwali... Kajol has a question... Kartik takes Vidya to Kolkata...
Disha Patani is Diwali-ready.
Katrina Kaif rocks the denim look.
'If Life and laughter had a colour would it be green,' wonders Kajol.
Priyanka Chopra shares a moment from a day in London.
Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the Delhi Public School in Kolkata.
Siddharth wishes wife Aditi Rao Hydari: 'My whole life! Happy Birthday I love you.'
'That time of the year when the AQI levels become alarmingly high, I prefer to do my training indoor,' informs Saiyami Kher.
Sayani Gupta is, 'styling myself & doing my own make up is my fav thing in the festive season. In my forever loves @raw_mango & @amrapalijewels for the homies Diwali party. Photos to follow soon.'
Suhana Khan attends her brother Aryan's D'yavol X event in Dubai.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com