Home  » Movies » Disha Patani Is Diwali-Ready

Disha Patani Is Diwali-Ready

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 30, 2024 09:18 IST
Katrina prefers denims during Diwali... Kajol has a question... Kartik takes Vidya to Kolkata...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani is Diwali-ready.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif rocks the denim look.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol Devgan/Instagram

'If Life and laughter had a colour would it be green,' wonders Kajol.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra shares a moment from a day in London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy T-Series/Instagram

Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the Delhi Public School in Kolkata.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddharth/Instagram

Siddharth wishes wife Aditi Rao Hydari: 'My whole life! Happy Birthday I love you.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

'That time of the year when the AQI levels become alarmingly high, I prefer to do my training indoor,' informs Saiyami Kher.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta is, 'styling myself & doing my own make up is my fav thing in the festive season. In my forever loves @raw_mango & @amrapalijewels for the homies Diwali party. Photos to follow soon.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Suhana Khan attends her brother Aryan's D'yavol X event in Dubai.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

