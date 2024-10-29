Diwali Recipe: Shilpi's Makhane Ki Kheer

Makhane Ki Kheer, or a kind of creamy milk pudding created from puffed lotus seeds, can be an interesting alternative to traditional rice kheer this Diwali.

Fox nuts, the fruit of a type of water lily, are harvested from bottom of fresh water ponds in India, China, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Japan. Ninety per cent of the world's fox nuts come form Bihar (according to Wikipedia). The ICAR RCER Research Centre for Makhana, Darbhanga, has been working on making the nuts easier to harvest.

Makhana contains antioxidants plus various micronutrients like calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, iron, says Healthline and makes a great snack food oriseaten as a curry, stuffed in parathas or as part of a dessert.

Shilpi Mittal, who lives in New Delhi, presents her simple, tasty recipe for this wholesome kheer.

Makhane Ki Kheer

Serves: 2 to 3

Ingredients

50 gm makhana or fox nuts or puffed lotus seeds

1 tsp ghee

50 gm sugar

500 ml milk

Handful finely chopped nuts like almonds, cashews, pistachios

5 to 6 green elaichi or cardamom, crushed or powdered

8 to 10 raisins

Chandi ka varak or edible silver leaf, for garnish

Method

Roast the makhana in ghee in a large frying pan or a kadhai over low heat.

Saute for a few minutes till they become slightly crunchy.

Cool and then coarsely grind half of the roasted makhana.

Leave the other half whole, to add at the end for texture.

In the meantime, keep both aside.

Lower the heat and let it simmer for about 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Once the milk thickens slightly, add the ground makhana, whole makhana, sugar, raisins and the cardamom.

Mix well and let simmer for 5 to 10 minutes more.

Take off heat and let the kheer cool slightly.

Transfer to a serving bowl and garnish with the chopped nuts.

Finally, place a piece of edible silver leaf on top.

Editor's Note: Vegans could consider replacing the milk with oat or almond or soy milk and the ghee with oil.