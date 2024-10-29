10 Songs to Spice Up Your Diwali Party

If you're hosting a Diwali party, you need a chartbuster playlist to make it a night to remember.

Namrata Thakker lists 10 must-have songs to get everyone on the dance floor.

Kala Chashma

Featuring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra, this peppy dance number will instantly get you in the festive mood and on the dance floor, courtesy its eclectic music beats.

Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai

Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai is probably the only thing worth remembering in Sonam Kapoor's Khoobsurat.

Sung and composed by Badshah, this track is definitely a party-starter.

Naacho Naacho

Naacho Naacho -- the Hindi version of the Oscar-winning Telugu song Naatu Naatu -- has got foot-tapping music, catchy lyrics and some amazing dance moves that guests can try to replicate for fun.

Nadiyon Paar

This one must be on your playlist just for the nostalgia factor.

Gallan Goodiyaan

Diwali is all about family love, sibling bonding and celebration, making Gallan Goodiyaan a perfect number for Diwali parties.

What Jhumka?

What Jhumka went viral on social media thanks to its fun hook step.

So if your party will have the Gen Z crowd making fun reels, this high-on-energy number is a must.

Shava Shava

This evergreen number from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham will cater to everyone, even those who haven't watched the 2001 movie.

Punjabi beats, beautiful lyrics and a hook step to get everyone in the mood, that's pretty much all you need for your Diwali dance party.

Ghungroo

If your want to show off your snazzy dance moves, like Hrithik Roshan did in Ghungroo, just play the song!

Zingaat

Zingaat is a party favourite, thanks to its thumping music by Ajay-Atul, and suits every kind of bash.

Sadi Gali

This vibrant song from Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu is a complete riot and the perfect one to end the party on a high.