'Madhuriji and Vidyaji are expert dancers, but the chemistry they created on screen...'

As far as face-offs go, Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are far ahead of Ajay Devgan and Arjun Kapoor in Singham Again.

Not since Dola Re in Sanjay Bhansali's Devdas when Madhuri Dixit danced with Aishwarya Rai, has a dance jugalbandi raised such a roar of enthusiasm among cinegoers.

Director Anees Bazmee can't get over the experience of shooting the Am Je Tomar song.

"When was the last time you saw a classical Indian dance performance in our cinema?" he asks Subhash K Jha.

"Correct me if I am wrong, but it was Vidya Balanji in the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa 17 years ago. Now when Vidyaji is joined by Madhuriji, it was a dream come true. We were all watching open-mouthed. Somewhere we knew history was being made."

Anees Bazmee feels honoured to have shot the jugalbandi between the two dancing divas.

"It was surreal, historic. We all know Madhuriji and Vidyaji are expert dancers, but the chemistry they created on screen... Aag lag jayegi!

"Although Kartik Aaryan was not needed for that shoot, he was there watching the two divas dancing, mesmerised. For all of us, this experience is unmatchable."