When Chiranjeevi Touched Amitabh's Feet

IMAGE: Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chiranjeevi Konidela/Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan presented Chiranjeevi with the ANR National Award in Hyderabad, celebrating the late movie thespian Akkineni Nageswara Rao's 100th birth anniversary.

Before presenting the award, the Big B spoke highly of the actor, saying, 'I feel deeply honoured that you have chosen me to honour my dear friend and colleague Chiranjeevi. Whenever I call, he is always there. Thank you Chiranjeevi and Nag for giving me a part in your film, thanks to Vyjayanti films, and Nag Ashwin for giving me part in your film. Now I can proudly say that I am a member of the Telugu film industry.'

'Thank you, Chiranjeevi, for your friendship, concern, love, affection, humility and hospitality. You sent me so much lunch that I would have fed the whole hotel today. Please treat me as a member of Telugu film industry from now on. Thank you so much,' Amitabh added.

Chiranjeevi got emotional while receiving the award and touched Bachchan's feet as a mark of respect to the senior actor.

The award, instituted by the Akkineni International Foundation, annually honours artists for their lifetime contribution to cinema.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chiranjeevi Konidela/Instagram

Chiranjeevi later took to Instagram and shared pictures from the award function.

'Blessed and Elated to receive the prestigious 'ANR National Award' named after the Doyen Akkineni Nageswara Rao garu, in his centenary year, through the hands of my Forever Guru @amitabhbachchan Amit Ji.

'Grateful to every member of the Akkineni Family, Members of Akkineni International Foundation, especially Shri. T Subbarami Reddy garu, and my dearest brother and friend #NagarjunaAkkineni! Forever indebted to each and everyone who contributed to my cinematic journey and each one of my milestones,' Chiranjeevi added.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chiranjeevi Konidela/Instagram

What made the event even more special was the fact that Sobhita Dhulipala attended the event with Naga Chaitanya, making this their first official outing as a couple.

Nagarjuna, ANR's son, and his wife Amala were also present.

With inputs from ANI

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com