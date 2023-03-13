News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Deepika's Wine Look For Oscars Party

By REDIFF MOVIES
Last updated on: March 13, 2023 16:50 IST
After making a fabulous Oscar debut in a black Louis Vuitton gown, Deepika Padukone changed into an even better look for the Vanity Fair Oscars party at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Los Angeles.

Deepika shows us just how to nail an Oscar look.

 

She wears a wine dress by Designer Naeem Khan.

 

She accessorises with a pair of diamond earrings.

 

Earlier in the day, Deepika was among the presenters at the Oscars and had introduced RRR's nominated song Naatu Naatu before its performance on the global stage.

 

She may have called Naatu Naatu a 'global sensation' but we're looking at you, Dips!

 

What do you think of Deepika's look?

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

