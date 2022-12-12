News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Deepika, Shah Rukh Get Besharam

Deepika, Shah Rukh Get Besharam

By Rediff Movies
December 12, 2022 13:14 IST
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan shared the looks from their song, Besharam Rang, which features in their upcoming film, Pathaan.

Don't they look super-hot?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yash Raj Films

Deepika goes through many costume changes and the yellow bikini definitely makes a splash.

The song is shot in the stunning beaches of Mallorca, a Spanish island in the Mediterranean Sea.

That, incidentally, is also where noted novelist Jeffrey Archer chooses to write his books.

Like Deepika's bikini look? VOTE!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yash Raj Films

Dips gets into gold mode too!

Director Siddharth Anand hopes to make Besharam Rang a party anthem.

Like Deepika's gold look? VOTE!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan wears a man-bun, flaunts his chest and makes 57 looks oh-so-cool!

Like Shah Rukh's man bun look?

 

Pathaan, also starring John Abraham, will release on January 25.

For now, let's enjoy SRK's striking chemistry with Dips in Besharam Rang.

Like their look in the song? VOTE!

Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
SRK, John in fist fight

