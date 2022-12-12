Deepika, Shah Rukh Get Besharam

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan shared the looks from their song, Besharam Rang, which features in their upcoming film, Pathaan.

Don't they look super-hot?

Deepika goes through many costume changes and the yellow bikini definitely makes a splash.

The song is shot in the stunning beaches of Mallorca, a Spanish island in the Mediterranean Sea.

That, incidentally, is also where noted novelist Jeffrey Archer chooses to write his books.

Dips gets into gold mode too!

Director Siddharth Anand hopes to make Besharam Rang a party anthem.

Shah Rukh Khan wears a man-bun, flaunts his chest and makes 57 looks oh-so-cool!

Pathaan, also starring John Abraham, will release on January 25.

For now, let's enjoy SRK's striking chemistry with Dips in Besharam Rang.

