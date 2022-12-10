How Kareena Celebrated Sharmila's Birthday

Saif Ali Khan took his mother Sharmila Tagore to Jaisalmer to celebrate her 78th birthday on December 8.

They were joined by the rest of the family, including Saif's wife Kareena Kapoor and his sisters Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor wishes Sharmila Tagore: 'Happy birthday to my gorgeous mother-in-law.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan writes, 'Happy birthday my darling Amma! Spice jet tried to keep us apart but we persevered and we made it and I get to see you, hold you, hug you and kiss you!!! #jaisalmer #serai.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Saba Pataudi writes, 'Happy happy to U...! Love U!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

The intimate, joyous celebration.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

Making memories.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

Close friends join the party.