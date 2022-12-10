News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » How Kareena Celebrated Sharmila's Birthday

How Kareena Celebrated Sharmila's Birthday

By Rediff Movies
December 10, 2022 09:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Saif Ali Khan took his mother Sharmila Tagore to Jaisalmer to celebrate her 78th birthday on December 8.

They were joined by the rest of the family, including Saif's wife Kareena Kapoor and his sisters Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor wishes Sharmila Tagore: 'Happy birthday to my gorgeous mother-in-law.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan writes, 'Happy birthday my darling Amma! Spice jet tried to keep us apart but we persevered and we made it and I get to see you, hold you, hug you and kiss you!!! #jaisalmer #serai.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Saba Pataudi writes, 'Happy happy to U...! Love U!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

The intimate, joyous celebration.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

Making memories.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

Close friends join the party.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Birthday Special: Sharmila Tagore's Top 10 Movies
Birthday Special: Sharmila Tagore's Top 10 Movies
Saif Ali Khan: My Mother Sharmila Tagore
Saif Ali Khan: My Mother Sharmila Tagore
Sharmila Tagore: I didn't want the glamour image
Sharmila Tagore: I didn't want the glamour image
Neymar unsure if he will play again with Brazil
Neymar unsure if he will play again with Brazil
Van Gaal hails players' effort; bemoans penalty misses
Van Gaal hails players' effort; bemoans penalty misses
'Maradona is watching us from above and pushing us'
'Maradona is watching us from above and pushing us'
Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties, enter semis
Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties, enter semis

More like this

'It's so easy to rubbish popular cinema'

'It's so easy to rubbish popular cinema'

Sharmila Tagore: I was an accidental actress

Sharmila Tagore: I was an accidental actress

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances