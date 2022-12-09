Love. Crime. Disaster: Your OTT Menu

Acclaimed movies, hit movies, social movies, star-studded movies, scary movies and shows galore, you certainly won't be starved for entertainment on OTT this week.

Sukanya Verma lists your viewing options.

Harry & Meghan

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Everything you wanted to know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle -- their whirlwind romance, fairy tale wedding and bidding adieu to royal life -- hear it from the horses's mouths in this exclusive documentary.

Decision to Leave

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Best Director winner at Cannes and top contender for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars, Park Chan-wook's romantic thriller explores the growing attraction and intriguing mystery involving a detective and a dead man's wife.

Yashoda

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shoulders a surrogacy thriller high on her action, emotion and star power chops, which resulted in impressive box office collections earlier this year.

Doctor G

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Ayushmann Khurrana finds out the difference between male and doctor's touch while reluctantly interning at the gynaecology department in Anubhuti Kashyap's ably directorial debut Doctor G.

Amsterdam

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Inspired by a true political conspiracy from the 1930s, David O Russell's star-studded period comedy featuring everybody from Christian Bale to Robert De Niro to Taylor Swift revolves around three friends embroiled in a murder mystery.

CAT

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Randeep Hooda headlines a gritty new show on Netflix playing an undercover informant against the backdrop of terrorism and the drugs mafia in Punjab.

Emancipation

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Rooted in reality, Antoine Fuqua's action adventure stars Will Smith as a man escaping slavery and surviving the torturesome Louisiana swaps.

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Close on the heels of the Tom Hanks version streaming on Disney+Hotstar comes another one in stop-motion avatar directed by Academy Award winner Guillermo Del Toro.

Pinocchio may or may not be a real boy ,but Del Toro is definitely the real deal.

Blurr

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Taapsee Pannu acts and co-produces this official adaptation of Spanish thriller, Julia's Eyes about twin sisters plagued by vision problems that intensify following one's demise under mysterious circumstances.

Connect

Where to watch? Disney Hotstar

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Japanese auteur Takeshi Miike adapts a webtoon set against the world of organ trafficking to direct this grisly six-part Korean drama connecting a man, who lost an eye and the serial killer who receives it.

Something from Tiffany's

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

It's rom-com time when an engagement ring mix-up leads to made-for-each-other opportunities in this adaptation of Melissa Hill's novel.

Faadu: A Love Story

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

Dreams and reality collide as a young couple in love struggle over ideologies and ambitions in Pavlail Gulati-Saiyami Kher's Web series, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Alchemy of Souls Season 2: Light and Shadow

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Curious to know what happened to your favourite mages and soul shifters from season one of Alchemy of Souls, 10 brand new episodes of the period fantasy promise to throw light on old adventures and new.

Monsoon Raaga

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

In this remake of the Telugu film C/o Kancherapalem, four unique relationships unfold across people of varying social, economic and religious identity.

Witness

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Shraddha Srinath and Rohini crusade against the disastrous repercussions of manual scavenging in Director Deepak's political offering.

Fall

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A young woman's memory loss sparking off a series of intriguing chapters while she struggles to form a complete picture fuels an original new series on Disney+Hotstar.